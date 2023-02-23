  • Shinobu Namae stands in front of his restaurant, L'Effervescence, in Tokyo. | YASUKO TAKADA
    Shinobu Namae stands in front of his restaurant, L'Effervescence, in Tokyo. | YASUKO TAKADA
  • SHARE

From kitchen hand to running a three-Michelin-star restaurant, Shinobu Namae has seen restaurant kitchens from all levels and every angle. These days, he is best known for the modern French cuisine served at Tokyo’s swish L’Effervescence, which continues to win fans and plaudits alike.

Namae also researches ecosystems and studies food-distribution systems, traveling extensively to forge connections and address food conferences. Now he has won further international recognition: This past week he was announced as the winner of the prestigious Icon Award, part of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 celebrations.

The title “icon” doesn’t mean Namae has suddenly become an elder statesman of Japan’s restaurant scene. On the contrary, the chef sat down with The Japan Times earlier this week, on the eve of his 50th birthday, to look back on a career that got off to an unconventional start — and to affirm to us that he is just getting going.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED