    Back in 2013, AKB48 member Minami Minegishi’s tearful apology video to fans shocked the world and drew criticism toward idol culture. Since then, online personalities addressing fans in tears for transgressions has become a regular occurrence. | GETTY IMAGES
Ten years ago, a J-pop idol shaved her head in apology and shocked the world. Little did we know, she was simply giving us a glimpse into the future of celebrity culture.

Back at the start of 2013, Minami Minegishi was a 20-year-old member of the zeitgeist-dominating music group AKB48. She had been rising up the ranks of the dozens-strong pop army until weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun published a story on Jan. 31 with allegations that she had spent the night at the home of her boyfriend, another J-pop performer.

This seemingly benign development between two young stars turned into an entertainment emergency as die-hard fans looked unfavorably on their beloved idols dating and having relationships. Hours after the story came out, the folks behind AKB48 demoted Minegishi to a lesser “trainee” status in the group.

