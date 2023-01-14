Cairo – Laser beams illuminate a darkened restaurant-turned-dance hall in Cairo as revellers move to thumping beats from female DJs — part of a generation of women shaking up Egypt’s underground electronic music scene.
“All my life, I’ve seen men behind the decks,” says party-goer Menna Shanab, 26, as psychedelic visuals reflected off the waters at the Nile-side venue.
“It’s good to see the music scene evolving,” says the young Cairo resident, decked out in fashionable streetwear.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.