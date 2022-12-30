DoubleTree by Hilton Toyama, part of the hotel chain’s fast-growing brand of upscale inns, will open its doors on Jan. 18, 2023. It’ll be the first DoubleTree hotel in Japan’s Northwest, which is called the Hokuriku region.

With a total of 640 hotels in 51 countries, the chain has distinguished itself for its first-class services and amenities, including 24-hour gyms, accessible interiors and even chocolate chip cookies served to arriving guests. But what will really help the Toyama location stand out is its cuisine prepared from local ingredients by expert chefs. Guests who want to sample it as soon as possible can make reservations for korare Wine and Dine, the hotel’s main restaurant and bar, which DoubleTree Toyama has been accepting since Dec. 16.

Korare, named after the local way of saying “come on,” is headed by Norio Kawamoto, winner of various culinary accolades, including a Michelin star and the French Order of Agricultural Merit. For the new DoubleTree location, Kawamoto has come up with a rich menu including dishes that make use of the bounty of the seas and mountains of Toyama. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is able to seat 78 guests at tables plus 10 more in a private room.