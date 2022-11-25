  • A traditional 'washitsu' (Japanese room) is lined with tatami. When stepping onto the mats, though, make sure not to step on their patterned edges. | GETTY IMAGES
    A traditional "washitsu" (Japanese room) is lined with tatami. When stepping onto the mats, though, make sure not to step on their patterned edges. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Only a few centuries ago, good manners sometimes meant the difference between life and death. Back in the Edo Period (1603-1868), even lower-ranking samurai had the right of 切捨御免 (kirisute gomen), which translates as “permission to kill commoners for perceived affronts.”

These days, being 礼儀正しい (reigi tadashii, well-mannered) isn’t quite so vital, but it is still taken for granted that マナーは人柄を映す(manā wa hitogara o utsusu, a person’s manners reflect their character). Unfortunately for me, my manners are still calibrated to “American.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW