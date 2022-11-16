Portland, Oregon – A small company selling Japanese-crafted socks in the United States has provided a welcome leg up to leading regional producers in western Japan, bringing new business to an industry that is struggling to secure its future.
Maari Wada, 47, president of Live Your Color, has found a niche for her signature item — fashionable, made-to-last socks with Japanese-themed motifs — that she sells in the United States, where mass-produced, mass-consumed fast fashion reigns.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.