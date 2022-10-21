  • A monk dressed in typical pilgrimage garb sits in a cave for a meditation break. The white vestments have their origin in traditional funeral robes. | GETTY IMAGES
    A monk dressed in typical pilgrimage garb sits in a cave for a meditation break. The white vestments have their origin in traditional funeral robes. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Saitama – This summer was a scorcher. If you’re like me, you spent much of the past few months in a state of エアコン依存 (eakon izon, dependence on air conditioning), dreaming of fleeing to a 避暑地 (hishochi, area with a cool climate) in the mountains.

The weather is finally beginning to cool down, though, and I no longer become 汗だく (ase-daku, dripping with sweat) just walking to the train station. Feels like a good time to get outdoors and stretch my legs!

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW