  • Bruce Gutlove gives a tour of his Hokkaido vineyard, where he grows grapes for 10R's signature Kaze red and Mori white. | JOJI SAKURAI
    Bruce Gutlove gives a tour of his Hokkaido vineyard, where he grows grapes for 10R's signature Kaze red and Mori white. | JOJI SAKURAI
  • SHARE

Iwamizawa, Hokkaido – At first, Bruce Gutlove thought a friend was pulling his leg.

It was the late 1980s, and Gutlove was a Napa Valley wine consultant. On the phone, however, was a representative of Coco Farm & Winery, a fledgling operation in Japan — a country he had no connection to. They were asking him to fly over and teach them winemaking.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW