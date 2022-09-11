  • Seconds after the first can of surstromming was opened, the pungent odor was evident throughout the assembled crowd at the Aug. 21 tasting event. | ALEX FISHER
A hush descends over a crowd gathered in the yard outside the Higashi-Nakano Civic Activity Center. The silence is broken only by the sound of camera shutters.

Keisuke Nakanishi punctures the rim on a bulging red-and-yellow can of surstromming. It does not explode, and the crowd collectively breathes a sigh of relief. He slowly pries it open. Those of us at the front catch a whiff of its contents: harsh, acrid and fecal, like stepping into a music festival port-a-potty.

