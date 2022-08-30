  • Members of a family ride on a 'rail mountain bike' tour on the abandoned Kamioka Railway line in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, in April 2017. | KYODO
Gifu – “Rail mountain bikes,” or trolleys driven by bicycles, are increasingly being used on closed railway lines in Japan as a leisure activity, offering excitement for tourists and others.

The thrilling experience has also been attracting local governments’ attention as a way to promote local revitalization by making use of sites that once hosted railways, at a time when many train lines running through sparsely populated areas risk being scrapped due to the declining populations.

