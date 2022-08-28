  • The devils is often in the details of a plastic food sculptor, whose textures and faux mositure can turn a fake into a work of art. | AFP-JIJI
    The devils is often in the details of a plastic food sculptor, whose textures and faux mositure can turn a fake into a work of art. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

From the “leaning tower of pizza” to a fish slicing and cooking itself and a dragon emerging from a dragon fruit, Japanese artisans’ quirky plastic food sculptures went on display this week at an exhibition in Tokyo.

The models were made with the same painstaking detail as the rock-solid noodle soups and crispy-looking plastic snacks that have long been displayed outside Japanese restaurants where they are called shokuhin sampuru, or “sample food products”.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,