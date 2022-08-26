The image of independent games has undergone a makeover in Japan over the past decade.

It was not that long ago that when people thought of indie games, they had visions of low-budget, subpar titles that had been cobbled together and were hard to play. These days, however, there is a light shining on the indie scene and a realization indie titles can be just as polished and fun to play — if not more — as games with bigger budgets and more people working on them.