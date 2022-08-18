  • Japanese designer Hanae Mori is applauded by models at the end of her fall/winter collection in Paris in July 1998. Media reports say Mori died at her home in Tokyo on Aug. 11 at age 96. | AFP-JIJI
    Japanese designer Hanae Mori is applauded by models at the end of her fall/winter collection in Paris in July 1998. Media reports say Mori died at her home in Tokyo on Aug. 11 at age 96. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

Pioneering Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, who gained international acclaim for her designs themed on “East meets West,” died on Aug. 11 at her Tokyo home, her office said. She was 96.

The fashion trailblazer, known as “Madame Butterfly” for her signature motif, became the first Japanese person to be listed as an official haute couture designer in Paris in 1977. Mori presented her collections for decades in Japan and abroad until retiring from the runway in 2004.

