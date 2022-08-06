  • Sam Holden (far left) and Masaya Sammonji (far right) of Sento & Neighborhood pose in one of their renovated urban bathhouses. | COURTESY OF TADA, SENTO & NEIGHBORHOOD
    Sam Holden (far left) and Masaya Sammonji (far right) of Sento & Neighborhood pose in one of their renovated urban bathhouses. | COURTESY OF TADA, SENTO & NEIGHBORHOOD
  • SHARE

Dozens of elderly regulars, families with children and young Tokyoites from all over the city strip, shower off and soak.

This was the scene during a scorching weekend in July at Inari-yu, a rejuvenated sentō (public bathhouse) in Kita Ward’s Takinogawa neighborhood. Together in baths ranging from warm to very hot, bathers admired the bright blues and greens of a recently repainted mural of Mount Fuji over their heads.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,