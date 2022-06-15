  • Buying new wedding dresses is falling out of fashion as cheaper alternatives proliferate on the secondhand market. | IZZY LAWRENCE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Buying new wedding dresses is falling out of fashion as cheaper alternatives proliferate on the secondhand market. | IZZY LAWRENCE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Beverly Yip had always envisioned getting married in a gown from a bridal line like Monique Lhuillier, Berta or Casablanca. The former owner of a rental business that provided linens, glassware and other supplies for weddings, Yip, who sold that company in 2017, had identified favorite designers by taking note of what other brides were wearing.

By the time she became engaged in February 2021, “I never thought I’d be the bride,” Yip, 44, says. Another scenario she had never imagined? Purchasing a gown secondhand.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,