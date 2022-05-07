Working in the video game industry is not easy. Conditions are improving, but there has long been pressure to release games on time. This can mean overtime and the dreaded “crunch” to get games out the door on schedule.

Here in Japan, developers aren’t only working hard. They are also making less than their counterparts in the United States. Bandai Namco, Capcom and Koei Tecmo, three of Japan’s biggest game developers, are trying to change that — albeit slowly.

Effective April 1, the start of the Japanese financial year, Bandai Namco awarded all employees an average raise of ¥50,000 and increased the company’s monthly base pay to ¥290,000. Koei Tecmo, makers of Ninja Gaiden, followed suit by boosting base salaries by 23%. The increase goes into effect in June, with the salaries retroactively increasing from April. That means that entry-level employees will now make at least ¥290,000 per month.

Capcom, the company behind Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, is increasing its average base salary by 30% and introducing a bonus system that, according to the company, is “more closely linked to the company’s business performance.” The inference is that pay at Capcom appears to be moving away from a seniority-based system, which still holds sway in many Japanese companies.

These are big companies coming off big years: Bandai Namco’s revenues are up; Koei Tecmo posted a 20% increase in sales year on year; and Capcom’s revenue has also jumped, thanks to big hits like Resident Evil Village, after a string of profitable years.

The pandemic has been especially beneficial to game companies as people have been spending more time at home and looking for things to do. If they hadn’t been profitable, would they have increased salaries? At any rate, the raises are long overdue.

The base salaries, while improved, are still lower than Japan’s national average of ¥4.89 million. They are also significantly less than the average video game industry salaries in the U.S., which, according to ZipRecruiter, sit at a little over $50,000 (¥6.4 million) a year. According to the Game Industry Career Guide, even entry-level game programmers in the U.S. make $44,000 (¥5.6 million). With the weakening yen showing no signs of stopping its slide, the Japanese game industry’s salaries seem even more lackluster.

For decades, wages and prices have been flat in Japan. According to Reuters, that is starting to change. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked for companies to increase pay, and better salaries are part of the country’s plan to hit 2% inflation, which would keep pace with the rising cost of imports.

There might be another, all-too-familiar incentive for the game industry to raise salaries. Last December, Reuters reported that lawmakers are planning huge tax breaks for companies that increase their employees’ pay.

Without higher salaries, even if they can only grow incrementally, the Japanese game industry could have problems staying competitive globally — especially when international companies like China’s Tencent are increasingly bankrolling new studios and buying established ones.

This makes it even more imperative for Japanese companies to lift wages. Video games are a global form of entertainment, and if domestic companies cannot attract and retain skilled game makers, they could experience an exodus of employees to foreign rivals setting up shop in Japan and abroad. Without changes, a Japanese game industry brain drain is a real possibility.