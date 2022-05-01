Most Japanese bento include rice, often pressed into easy-to-eat shapes. When that ubiquitous rice is coaxed into bite-sized cylinders, the meals become known as makunouchi (literally translated as “between the acts”) bento, a reference to their Edo-period origin as intermission eats for kabuki audiences.

Makunouchi bento remain popular today, with reasonably priced ones sold at nearly every convenience store and upscale versions available at depachika (basement-level food halls in department stores).

To coax cooked rice into cylindrical bundes, it’s convenient to use rice molds. Look online or in the housewares section of department stores for these handy tools. Inexpensive ones made of plastic cost only a few hundred yen, while wooden molds are sturdier and more eco-friendly but cost a bit more (about ¥1,500).

If your bento box comes with its own divider, arrange the mushrooms on the smaller side (the larger space will need to hold rice bundles, omelet, tomatoes and cucumbers). Place other items in their own small containers. Colorful, reusable, inexpensive silicone cups are perfect for this task; they are sold in the housewares section of department stores and 100-yen shops.

Keep flavors from spoiling each other with reusable silicone containers. | ELIZABETH ANDOH

When filling bento boxes, there are often awkward empty spaces. A good way to fill these gaps is to use thin omelets rolled into neat bundles. Tuck in the sides of the circular sheets as you roll.

Read on for recipes on makunouchi bento components, including multigrain rice bundles, soy-glazed chicken-stuffed mushrooms and cucumber mountains.

Multigrain rice bundles

Zakkoku-mai (multigrain rice mixtures) that include Japanese milletts such as awa (foxtail grass), kibi (proso) and hie (barnyard), oshi mugi (rolled barley), and kuromai (black rice) are sold in most supermarkets. In addition, quinoa and amaranth, usually sourced from Peru, make for nutritious additions.

Makes about 4 cups cooked rice

3-unit rice mold: 12 bundles

5-unit rice mold: 30 bundles

7-unit rice mold: 42 bundles

Ingredients:

• 2 cups white rice

• 2 tablespoons zakkoku-mai

• 450 milliliters water

1. Place the white rice in a bowl and cover with cold water. Stir vigorously to wash the rice clear of excess starch, then strain and repeat with fresh, cold water until the rinse runs clear. Drain well and mix with the zakkoku-mai mixture (no need to wash those grains first).

2. Place the mixture of rice and grains in the bowl of an electric rice cooker and add the water. Allow the rice mixture to sit in the water for five to 10 minutes before pressing the switch to start cooking. Once the rice has finished cooking, allow it to sit undisturbed for about 15 minutes.

Alternatively, you can cook the mixture of rice and grains on a stovetop in a pot with a tight-fitting lid.

Place the pot over high heat and cook for five minutes or until the water is bubbling. Lower the heat and cook for another five minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Try not to remove the lid, but if you must peek inside to check the rice’s progress, do so quickly and immediately replace the lid to retain moisture and pressure.

Remove the pot from the stove and let the rice sit with the lid in place for about 15 minutes undisturbed.

3. Transfer the cooked multigrain rice to a large bowl (glass or another nonreactive material such as melamine is best). With a shamoji (wooden rice paddle) use light cutting, scooping and folding motions to cool the rice until it can be comfortably handled.

Shaping the rice

Use rice that has been freshly cooked and rested or briefly rewarmed (one minute in a 600-watt microwave or two minutes set over steam).

All rice molds have three parts: a frame and two lids. Depending on the size and configuration of your mold, instructions may vary but all need to be wet to keep rice from sticking. Before filling them with rice, be sure to dip the mold in water. You don’t want a puddle of water on your work surface so shake off any excess moisture.

Shaped rice bundles will keep well at room temperature for three to four hours. For longer storage, lightly salt the rice before shaping it.

Using a 5-unit (or 7-unit) rice mold

Be sure to wet your fingers in cold water to keep rice from sticking. | ELIZABETH ANDOH

The two lids are identical and can be used interchangeably.

1. Lay the frame on your work surface (a clean, flat cutting board is easiest to use) and fit one of the lids into the frame so that the pointed “mountains” face up and hollow “valleys” are down. Dip your hands or a wooden paddle in cold water, then scoop about ⅙ of the cooked rice to fill the mold evenly. Take the remaining lid of the mold and insert it, “mountains” pointing down, into the frame.

2. Press down firmly but evenly on the top lid while gently sliding the frame up and off. Peel off the top lid, invert the rice, then with fingers dipped in cold water, peel off the remaining lid of the mold. Repeat five more times with the remaining rice and grain mixture.

Using a 3-unit rice mold

Rice molds with fewer compartments require a bit more finesse to manipulate. | ELIZABETH ANDOH

Unlike the 5-unit and 7-unit molds, the two lids of the 3-unit mold are not identical. One lid has a ridge while the other does not. The frame, too, has a distinct orientation with notches on its base but none on top.

1. Place the frame on your work surface so that the notches are on the bottom. Set the ridged lid into the frame, then loosely fill it with cooked rice. Place the ridgeless lid on top of the frame and press lightly.

2. Flip the entire mold over so that the ridged lid is now on top. Press lightly on the lid as you lift the frame up and off. With fingers dipped in cold water, remove the ridged lid. Flip over again and remove the ridgeless lid. Repeat three more times with the remaining rice and grain mixture.

3. Arrange your rice bundles in your box. Garnish, if you like, with toasted sesame seeds, or bands of nori.

Cucumber mountains

Cucumbers cut into mountain shapes make a playful addition to bento. Long, slender, straight cucumbers are the easiest to work with, and each segment produces a pair of mountains. You’ll need 2 knives: one pointed paring knife and one all-purpose chef’s knife.

These cucumber mountains might just fool your friends into thinking you’ve got the knife skills of a sushi chef. | ELIZABETH ANDOH

Ingredients:

• 1 10-12-centimeter cucumber

1. Cut a cucumber into 5-6-centimeter segments.

2. Insert the paring knife horizontally through the center of a segment; the tip of the knife should be visible through the skin of the cucumber’s far side. Gently wiggle the paring knife back and forth to make a 1-centimeter-wide slit. Be careful not to cut all the way to the ends.

3. Use the chef’s knife to make a diagonal slice through the cucumber and down to the paring knife.

4. With the paring knife still in place, flip the cucumber and make a second diagonal cut. Keep the angle of your chef’s knife the same for both cuts.

5. Carefully withdraw the paring knife, then gently pull the cucumber pieces apart.

6. Add the cucumbers and any other ingredients (I’ve chosen tomatoes) to the bento in their own small containers.

Soy-glazed, chicken-stuffed mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms are best isolated from other items in the box to avoid messiness and delay spoilage.

Stuffed mushrooms make a great, savory addition to the lighter elements of most bento. | ELIZABETH ANDOH

Makes 12 bite-sized pieces

Ingredients:

• 12 fresh shiitake mushrooms, each about 5 cm in diameter

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

Stuffing:

• 150 grams ground chicken, preferably dark meat

• 1 teaspoon shiro miso (light, sweet miso) or mugi miso (barley miso)

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped scallion

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• ½ tablespoon vegetable oil

Glaze:

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon sake

• 1 tablespoon soy sauce

1. Remove the shiitake stems, then use a dry pastry brush to lightly flick away any unwanted matter clinging to the gills underneath the caps. Arrange the caps, dark side down, on a cutting board or tray and dust the underside with cornstarch.

2. Thoroughly mix the stuffing ingredients in a small bowl, then divvy up into 12 portions.

3. With a butter knife, spread one portion into a mushroom cap, pressing to level the filling with the edges of the cap. Repeat to stuff all the mushrooms. Take care not to overstuff; if you find yourself with leftover meat, form a small patty and cook it alongside the stuffed mushrooms.

4. Place an oiled skillet over medium heat. Sear the mushroom caps stuffed side down for one minute undisturbed. Press on the caps lightly to ensure the filling clings to the mushroom. Jiggle the pan to see if the stuffed mushrooms move easily. When they do, flip them so the meat now faces up.

5. Press down with a broad, flexible spatula to flatten the caps. Continue to cook for 30 to 40 seconds before flipping the stuffed side back down.

6. Stir the glaze ingredients together, then pour the mix into the pan. Stir to distribute so the mushrooms can braise in the foamy liquid. Shake the skillet slightly so the mushrooms glaze evenly, but watch carefully to prevent scorching.

7. When glossy and well glazed (about one minute), remove the mushrooms from the skillet. Let them cool in the pan and serve at room temperature.

[Bio/]For more info, visit tasteofculture.com. Washoku Essentials in a series focusing on the building blocks of Japanese cooking wisdom.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.