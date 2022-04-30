At the crest of a steep slope, dozens of men clamber atop a felled tree. Once a mighty fir reaching tens of meters high, the stripped, multiton log perched on the hill is draped in as many sacred, woven shimenawa ropes as young norite (riders) who dare to mount it down its rapid fall to level ground.

On either side of the slope, onlookers chant ritual songs while, behind the massive pillar of timber, a man with an ax severs the only rope anchoring the tree — and its norite clad in bright orange and navy garb — from a death-defying descent.

This is the kiotoshi (tree falling) stage of the Onbashira festival, perhaps the deadliest tradition in Japan.

Viewed by the townspeople of Suwa in central Nagano Prefecture as a test of courage and bravery, the kiotoshi and larger Onbashira festival has resulted in fatalities as recently as 2016. Still, the threat of death — either from drowning as logs are dragged across the river-strewn countryside or from being crushed by a tree hurtling down a hill — has done little to dull locals’ enthusiasm for this truly unique festival.

The roots of log riding

The origins of the Onbashira festival date back at least as far as the Heian period (794-1185), though historians at the Suwa City Museum claim residents even further back in the Nara period (710-794) were performing similar hazardous activities in the name of tradition.

Some trees in the Onbashira festival can reach up to 19 meters in height before they are felled. | COURTESY OF SHIMOSUWA CITY HALL

In a ceremony akin to the famous razing and rebuilding of the Grand Shrines of Ise every two decades, Suwa symbolically renews its own local shrines every six years (the next Onbashira festival will take place in 2028) in keeping with Shinto principles of purity. First, shrine officials scour the countryside for 16 full-grown fir trees sufficiently majestic to embody the essence of the gods and poetically referred to as hashira (pillars). These trees will eventually be erected on the sacred grounds of shrines around town as vessels for the deities.

The only issue? Transporting them from inaccessible slopes throughout Nagano’s impressive Yatsugatake mountain range to the shrines themselves.

At some point in the late Edo or early Meiji era, the locals decided that dragging these monumental trees to their destinations by only the safest routes wasn’t worth the effort. Instead, they opted to launch the logs down the mountainside — thus, the kiotoshi was born.

Organizing Onbashira

While the rough, rowdy and potentially fatal kiotoshi might be the most eye-catching phase of the Onbashira festival, it is far from the only element worth taking in.

In fact, the kiotoshi is just one stage of the overall yamadashi (coming out of the mountains) event, which sees the festival’s massive trees felled with specialty tools and decorated in Shinto’s sacred colors of red and white before they embark on their perilous, five-kilometer journey through the countryside. Occasionally, this means rivers must be ceremoniously forded through kawaogoshi, a ritual river crossing for which selected trees are outfitted with V-shaped branches to help with waterborne travel.

Land or waves, it doesn’t seem to matter when it comes to the Onbashira’s health and safety record. Deaths have occurred in both the kiotoshi and kawaogoshi.

One month later in early May, the satobiki phase kicks off, which sees the logs hauled through Suwa’s usually quiet neighborhoods and to their respective shrines. When the timber arrives at its final destination, the participants then haul it upright and insert it into the ground with nothing but their own combined strength.

Injuries for log riders are not uncommon, and deaths as well are not an impossibility. | COURTESY OF SHIMOSUWA CITY HALL

Perhaps it would be easier to do so if not for the lone resident strapped to the top of each log. Once sufficiently airborne, this individual throws candy, snacks and other trinkets from his lofty perch. Unsurprisingly, whichever man is chosen to play this high-altitude role every six years has come to suffer his fair share of injuries over the years.

While the yamadashi and satobiki stages comprise the bulk of the Onbashira festival in April and May, somewhat more subdued celebrations continue throughout the summer and fall at shrines across the region. Up until October, at least some elements of the festivities extend, making this not only Japan’s most dangerous festival but perhaps its longest as well.

Family trees

It might seem unusual that Suwa and its surrounding towns, an area with a population just over 172,000, has become the site of Japan’s most hazardous festival. Like most of Nagano Prefecture’s cities, Suwa is tucked in a narrow valley with a modestly sized lake to its north.

Other than the headquarters of the Seiko Epson Corporation, makers of timepieces and precision electronics, many Japanese people and certainly most foreigners would be forgiven for not knowing that Suwa exists.

In festival years, however, the rural town buzzes with an undeniable energy. Once a month, neighborhood shrines hold classes to teach young children the kiyari (ritual chants of encouragement sung as the trees are transported). As the first day of yamadashi draws nearer, these classes are held nightly.

For all the idiosyncrasies of the Onbashira festival, the atmosphere surrounding it is representative of small communities intensely proud of their local traditions.

“I bring my young daughters to watch the Onbashira festival so that one day they will have a great appreciation for it” says Suwa resident Kumiko Oguchi. “Hopefully, one day, they will become active in the festival themselves.”

Just five years old, Oguchi’s daughter can already sense something special about the parade of timber from Suwa’s mountainsides to shrine grounds.

“The logs seem like ghosts,” she says.

Eventually, the festival ends at Suwa’s local shrines, where celebrations continue until the fall. | COURTESY OF SHIMOSUWA CITY HALL

Getting the younger generation interested in the Onbashira festival may be the only way to preserve it. Unlike many other such events across Japan, official participation in the proceedings, including riding the logs, is limited to residents with demonstrated and extended family histories in the Suwa area.

Hitoshi Mikoshiba is one such old hand. His family has called Suwa home since at least the Meiji Era, when his grandfather was born in town. It took another generation for Mikoshiba’s family to start actively participating in the Onbashira festival, which eventually allowed Mikoshiba himself to assume his role today as a key organizer of the event.

Even for longtime residents, the Onbashira festival is highly regimented. Only men are permitted to tempt fate as norite. Women may help by dragging the logs along the ground, but even they must line up on the opposite side of the towed trees as the men. Children are limited to chanting kiyari along the festival route.

For many of Suwa’s youngest residents, this is only a temporary position. Many eagerly count the days until they can graduate into a more prominent — and more dangerous — role.

Outside observers might be forgiven for questioning the utility of a tradition like the Onbashira festival. Danger and injury, after all, seem to form its foundation. But any authority looking to soften its harder edges would have to contend first with the residents of Suwa who show no signs of reticence when it comes time to ride a 16-meter log down a precipice.

Even this year’s festival falling in the middle of a pandemic didn’t completely halt the proceedings. The more dangerous elements of the kiotoshi were suspended, and social distancing requirements meant only a fraction of the normal crowd could pull each log along its route.

Nonetheless, the townspeople still showed up in force to chant and cheer, as if to say their six-year wait for the festival to get underway could not last one more day.

“We still managed to hold Onbashira,” says Obohe Tamaki, a regular festival participant. “In many ways, it was not the same. But I could still have fun times with my comrades and relive old memories of past festivals.”

On the grounds of public safety, the Onbashira festival might be difficult to defend. But by putting a stop to this dangerous yet undeniably fascinating tradition, any intervening crusader might also be digging up the soul of Suwa root and stem.

