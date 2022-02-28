Although the pandemic keeps disrupting international design fairs with cancellations, postponed events and limited visitor entry, there is still a wealth of small exhibitions and online alternatives introducing new Japanese ideas and products. This month, On: Design focuses on a selection of new brands, all participating in an initiative to support manufacturers in Osaka.

The “New Life Beginnings Fair,” taking place at b8ta, in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Marui through March 31, has impressive official backing. Part of the Osaka Business Development Agency’s Osaka Product Ecosystem Creation Project, and a collaboration with the Osaka Prefectural Government, it introduces 20 brands designed by local makers that range from food factories to manufacturers and traditional craftspeople. Many of the new products can also be viewed on the Granstra online exhibition platform.

Among the eclectic list of goods are healthy, high-protein Shape Men ramen noodles; Rijinda’s decorative masu wooden sake cups, carved by Osaka danjiri festival float carpenters; Tsumikin metal-worked designer building blocks; Shizuku cotton towels that are dyed using Osaka-grown vegetables; and even an innovative bristle roller toothbrush called Kurun.

Here are a few On: Design favorites from the lineup.

Sounding the horn

As a manufacturer of speaker horns and megaphones since 1945, Noboru Denki uses old-school sound mechanics, and a little humor, for its first foray into smartphone acoustic speakers.

There are two types, both modeled on industrial horns the company is known for, and each using reflex horn loudspeaker mechanics to amplify sound without a power source. The NMP-001 looks just like the bell-shaped loudspeakers still used in factories and for public address systems, while a stockier NMP-002 imitates those seen on cargo ships and tankers. In keeping with their industrial roots, they both come in a minimalist gray.

Made of cast aluminum and designed for use indoors and outdoors, both the loudspeaker horns feature a rear slot for a smartphone and can boost sounds to about three times the original volume and to over 10 decibels.

Using speaker horns as an audio accessory seems an odd idea, and Noboru Denki amusingly describes the quality of sound as “nostalgic.” When it introduced the NMP-001 on the crowdfunding platform Greenfunding late last year, though, it achieved 792% of its target in just two months — proving that a little retro inspiration can go a long way.

Stamps of quality and quantity

When paper stamp maker Tri-gram established itself last May, it launched with To-Mei-Han, a series of clear photopolymer montage stamp kits designed to be used with different inks and layered to create multicolored images. Now it has released Ka-Sa-Ne Stamp, a new kit that cleverly utilizes the properties of photopolymer to make stamps even more versatile.

A firmer material than rubber or acrylic, photopolymer allows stamp designs to be finely detailed. It is also much better at ink transference, something that Tri-gram realized doesn’t necessarily have to be from just stamp to paper. Ka-Sa-Ne Stamp kits include four square photopolymer blocks etched with patterns that can be inked to transfer color onto flat stamps before they are used to print with.

The addition of pattern blocks means that each Ka-Sa-Ne kit of various shaped flat stamps can produce infinite designs. More than one pattern can be transferred in different colored inks onto a single stamp, which can be used on its own, too, while the pattern blocks themselves can also print directly onto paper.

Designed and made by metalwork interiors company Chromes, the UID. Flamingo table can be assembled into a tall side table or a low coffee table, and packed flat to be hung up for storage.

Table talk

UID. is a new brand from Chromes, a specialist in interior manufacturing for hotels and retailers, whose craftspeople have more than 30 years of experience in the metalworking industry. It takes its name from its motto “To create things that I want to continue to use Until I Die,” and launched this month with the Flamingo, a compact round table that can be packed flat for storage.

Multipurpose by design, the UID. Flamingo looks like a sleek bar table when assembled, but is so much more. Its single pole leg is split into two parts and can be unscrewed and stored, hidden away, inside the hollow tabletop.

Use just one pole and it’s a low coffee table, use both and it extends into a taller side table. Pack it all away and it becomes an extra-low floor table or display platform, or it can be hung on a wall by a side handle, like a bright minimalist artwork. It’s simple, but smart.