One of the most important Japanese entertainers of the 21st century is calling it a day, and she isn’t even technically real.

Virtual YouTuber Kizuna AI will go on “indefinite hiatus” following one last, livestreamed concert tonight at 7 p.m. Thousands of viewers are expected to log on to watch the digital character, sporting her trademark pink bow, perform a set of upbeat pop songs. It’s their last chance to spend time with a creator who, over five years, delivered a new kind of online content geared toward digital natives.

Kizuna AI, created by entertainment company Activ8 and voiced by actress Nozomi Kasuga, pioneered the art of VTubing. This corner of online content — defined as any creator using an avatar to represent themselves on screen — has been growing rapidly in popularity. A 2020 trends report from YouTube stated that VTuber videos received 1.5 billion views per month, while virtual idols in China alone grossed $547 million in 2020, with a massive growth forecast in that market alone.

All of this financial and soft power success began with Kizuna AI, who came up with the “virtual YouTuber” title in her first upload. So when she announced in December 2021 that she intended to “go to sleep indefinitely,” many netizens were stunned.

“I’m not that rare anymore,” she said with a melancholic giggle. Like any real-life trailblazer whose creation has morphed into something no longer recognizable to them, Kizuna AI must have realized her time was up.

Virtual entertainers have existed for decades. Depending on how much you are willing to stretch the definition, they’ve been around since Alvin and the Chipmunks were pining for a Hula-Hoop. Japan has attempted to create multiple virtual pop stars, starting with the ultimately doomed Kyoko Date about 25 years ago. While the character Hatsune Miku achieved success, she is an entirely different force, serving more as a conduit for user creativity than as a traditional superstar in control of their output. The closest true predecessors to modern VTubers are the creator Ami Yamato and virtual weather forecaster Weatheroid Type A Airi.

On the other hand, the team behind Kizuna AI designed her in accordance with the signifiers of the typical Japanese idol or entertainment personality, which included fan service in the vein of music act AKB48’s daily concerts and meet-and-greet events — but this virtual version would connect instead by updating her YouTube channel frequently, taking part in social media challenges and collaborating with other creators.

Looking back on her videos, it’s surprising how mundane Kizuna AI’s content could be, given the possibilities of the character. She played video games, read children’s stories and painted 3D pictures, all relatively simple activities. However, this was the key to her success — keeping things light and accessible, while emphasizing her unique cartoon look. While she eventually branched out into a music career, Kizuna AI never strayed far from the YouTuber model.

The character’s success inspired new virtual creators here and abroad, and an entire industry sprung up trying to capitalize on the VTuber boom. Hololive, Nijisanji and VShojo are just a few of the companies that emerged, taking the concept of producing short, engaging videos and placing it in one of the oldest entertainment frameworks — the jimusho (talent agency). Eventually, the expansion caused VTubers to drastically change the way they presented content to allow for fan engagement in real time. Whereas Kizuna AI uploaded relatively short prerecorded videos, current VTuber heavyweight Gawr Gura shares livestreams that go on for hours. It has become even more intimate, to the point where even 3D artists, such as Hololive’s Uruha Rushia, sometimes find themselves caught up in a dating scandal.

Still, Kizuna AI’s influence looms large. Everyone from local governments to Netflix are trying to cash in on the VTuber craze, and avatars are becoming an increasingly common sight in popular forms of entertainment — zipping around the video game Fortnite or grooving alongside physical K-pop performers.

Kizuna AI may not be so unique anymore, but her influence is one of a kind.