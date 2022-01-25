Name: Shihab Alfaheem

Title: UAE Ambassador

URL: https://www.mofaic.gov.ae/

Hometown: Abu Dhabi

Years in Japan: 1

What was your first encounter with Japan?

My relationship with Japan started at an early age. In the UAE, we grew up watching Japanese animation and hearing from family members how Japan’s innovation affected our economy. The UAE’s economy was based on pearl diving, but the advent of Mikimoto Kokichi’s cultured pearls disrupted our industry, which taught us to be more resilient. It’s interesting to think about how we went from watching Japanese animation shows such as “UFO Robot Grendizer,” which were based on space exploration and how we collaborated with Japan to launch our first interplanetary space probe from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan as part of the Emirates Mars Mission.

Shihab Alfaheem | © HIROMICHI MATONO

My first visit to Japan was in the summer of 2000, but my first time living in the country was from 2003 to 2004. I lived in Beppu and Tokyo for six months each to attend Japanese language training and training with Japanese oil companies. This is where I developed an appreciation for Japan’s diversity. Every prefecture that I visit has unique characteristics, geography, food and people. I am privileged and honored to serve my country as the UAE Ambassador to Japan.

Is there a personal motto, individual or book that has inspired you?

“Put passion into everything you do.” In order to get anything done, you need to focus and put in the effort. I like when there’s pressure, because it forces you to push.

Over your career, what achievement are you the proudest of?

I’m proud of every contribution I’ve made to my country, but I’m especially proud of the work I did in my previous post as chief of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I was involved in many big state visits to the UAE, and my role was to identify details that would woo guests. It was satisfying to see how our research changed the way we hosted guests and how these adjustments led to positive diplomatic outcomes.

My proudest moment, however, was in 2019, when my son, who was studying Spanish at the time, welcomed Pope Francis in Spanish during his visit to the UAE.

What are your goals during your time in Japan, your current position or in life?

I’m always trying to build teams wherever I go so that members can make their own contributions and grow as individuals. Being a part of these teams has also helped me grow and become a better person. I hope to build stronger bridges between our countries and help explain more about my country. I believe that there are lots of similarities between our countries and people that need to be showcased.

For the full article, please visit: https://sustainable.japantimes.com/lr