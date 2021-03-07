Chuka Soba Tomita has a massive reputation. Four times named Tokyo Ramen of the Year, it’s a legend among ramen heads — albeit more often spoken about than actually visited as it’s located in Chiba Prefecture, an hour out from central Tokyo.

With love from Chiba: Chuka Soba Tomita is hugely popular among ramen fans; thanks to its online store, you can now order its premium noodles for slurping at home. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Help is at hand for those living too far away, however, thanks to its (all Japanese) online store.

Tomita’s trademark is its tsukemen, with its chunky noodles and rich dipping sauce (¥2,400 for two servings), but the ramen is great, too (¥2,710; three servings). Both come with chāshū pork and trimmings included.

Since January, some special box sets have been added to the list, and they are the standouts. One features a superb new ise-ebi (spiny lobster) miso ramen (¥3,100 for three servings). Another is a mixed set, including the lobster ramen, the classic Tomita tsukemen, and a super-rich tonkotsu (pork bone) shoyu ramen made from local Tokyo X pigs (¥2,900 for one serving of each; ¥5,800 for two).

Premium noodles without traveling across town or needing to wait in line? You may never want to go back to your local noodle joint ever again.

Matsudo 1339, Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, 271-0092; 047-368-8860; www.tomita-cocoro.jp (in Japanese only); open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until the soup runs out); closed Wed.; ramen/tsukemen from ¥1,200; online shop and takeout available; nearest station Matsudo; nonsmoking; cash only; Japanese menu; little English spoken.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)