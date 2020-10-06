Olympic boss Thomas Bach said Thursday that the Tokyo Games could take place next year even without a coronavirus vaccine, pointing to the success of the Tour de France.

Striking an optimistic note at a meeting with Tokyo 2020 organisers, he vowed to make the postponed event a triumph despite the uncertainties of the pandemic.

“We can see that sport is coming back slowly but surely, and that a number of big sport events have been successfully organized recently, including matches in different Japanese leagues,” he said via videolink.

“Also very complex events like the Tour de France and others, which showed to us and showed to the world that we can organize safe sport events even without a vaccine.”

But a vaccine and progress in rapid testing “would of course greatly facilitate” holding the event, said Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 2020 Games were postponed earlier this year as the deadly new illness spread around the globe.

They are now set to open on July 23, 2021, and organizers are insisting they will go ahead in some form — and be safe for all involved.

Drugs companies are racing to produce an effective jab to counter a virus that has now killed more than 970,000 people around the world and infected almost 32 million.

Several leading vaccine candidates are currently in late-stage trials.

Bach said it was impossible to make a contingency plan for every scenario, and said organizers would not be pressured into making premature announcements on how the Games would take place.

“We have to work diligently and we have to work comprehensively, and then at the appropriate time take the right decisions,” he said.

“I’m sure that we will make … these Olympic Games, which will be historic in different respects, we will make it a success, and we will make it a success together,” he said.

Article first published in The Japan Times on Sept. 25.

Warm up

One minute chat about the Tokyo Olympics.

Game

Collect words related to sports, e.g., team, win, compete, etc.

New words

1) optimistic: hopeful and confident, e.g, “The president was optimistic about the future of her company.”

2) triumph: a great victory or achievement, e.g., “Landing on the moon was a triumph for humankind.”

3) jab: a quick hit, e.g., “The boxer hit his opponent with a series of jabs.”

Guess the headline

Tokyo Olympics could take place without v_ _ _ _ _ _, IOC c_ _ _ _ says

Questions

1) What did Thomas Bach say about recent sports events?

2) Which sporting event did he mention to back up his opinion?

3) What is the situation of a coronavirus vaccine?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What do you think of Thomas Bach’s statement?

2) When do you think a coronavirus vaccine will arrive?

3) Do you think the Tokyo Olympics will take place next year?

Reference

東京オリンピックまであと数か月、というカウントダウンが再び始まっていますが、去年のそれと今年とではだいぶ様相が異なっています。開催自体に懐疑的な声が多く上がる一方で、他のスポーツイベントが再開し始めていることを理由に、オリンピック組織委員会は来年の東京での実施とその成功に向けて全力疾走しているようです。ワクチンがなくてもこれからは国際規模のイベントを、以前のように開催できるようになるのでしょうか？

朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。