新型コロナウイルスの感染が拡大する中、日本人がマスクを着ける動機は、感染が怖いからでも他の人を守るためでもなく「みんなが着けているから」。同志社大の中谷内一也教授(社会心理学)らのチームが11日までに、インターネットで行ったアンケートから、こんな結果をまとめた。

チームは感染者の増加が続いた3月下旬、年齢や居住地などの構成が日本の縮図となるよう千人を選び、マスク着用の理由や頻度を尋ねた。

「感染すると症状が深刻になる」などの理由と着用頻度との結び付きの強さを解析すると、断トツは「人が着けているから」。「他人の感染防止」はほぼ関係なかった。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus

感染 (かんせん) infection

拡大(かくだい)する to spread

〜中 (なか) amid ～

日本人 (にほんじん) Japanese

マスク face mask

着(つ)ける to wear

動機 (どうき) motive, incentive

怖(こわ)い scary

〜でも…でもない neither 〜 nor …

他(ほか)の other

人 (ひと) person, people

守(まも)る to protect

みんな everyone

〜から because ～

同志社大 (どうししゃだい) Doshisha University

中谷内一也 (なかやちかずや) Kazuya Nakayachi

教授 (きょうじゅ) professor

社会心理学 (しゃかいしんりがく) social psychology

〜ら ～ and others

チーム team

11日 (じゅういちにち) the 11th

〜までに by ～

インターネット internet

行(おこな)う to carry out, to execute

アンケート survey

〜から from ～

こんな this kind, such

結果 (けっか) result

まとめる to compile, to conclude

感染者 (かんせんしゃ) infected person

増加 (ぞうか) increase

続(つづ)く to continue

3月下旬 (さんがつげじゅん) late March

年齢 (ねんれい) age

居住地 (きょじゅうち) place of residence

など and others

構成 (こうせい) composition, amalgamation

日本 (にほん) Japan

縮図 (しゅくず) microcosm

〜となるよう so as to 〜

千人 (せんにん) 1,000 people

選(えら)ぶ to choose

着用 (ちゃくよう) wearing

理由 (りゆう) reason

頻度(ひんど) frequency

尋(たず)ねる to inquire

〜すると…になる will be … if 〜

症状 (しょうじょう) symptom

深刻 (しんこく) grave

結(むす)び付(つ)き connection

強(つよ)さ strength

解析(かいせき)する to analyze

断(だん)トツ far and away the best

他人 (たにん) other person

防止 (ぼうし) prevention

ほぼ〜ない hardly ～

関係 (かんけい) relation

Quick questions

1) アンケートによると、日本人がマスクを着ける動機は何ですか？

2) チームは何を解析しましたか？

3) マスク着用の頻度とほぼ関係がなかったのはどのような理由ですか？

Translation

Amid the spread of infection from the novel coronavirus, the (primary) motive for Japanese to wear face masks, is neither a fear of infection nor to protect other people, (but) “because everyone is wearing (one).” A team led by Doshisha University professor Kazuya Nakayachi (social psychology), among others, concluded these kinds of findings based on an internet survey carried out until Aug. 11.

As the (number of) infected people continued to increase in late March, the team chose 1,000 people who, by an amalgamation of such (characteristics) as age and place of residence, became like a microcosm of Japan, and enquired the reasons behind, and frequency of, (their) wearing masks.

Upon analysis of the strong correlation between reasons such as “the situation becoming grave if there is infection” and frequency of wearing, “because people are wearing them” came out on top (as the strongest correlation). There was next to no correlation with “prevention of infection to others.”

Answers

1) According to the survey, what was the (primary) motive for Japanese people to wear face masks?

みんなが着けているから。

Because everyone is wearing (them).

2) What did the team analyze?

マスクの着用理由と着用頻度の結びつきの強さ。

The strength of correlation between the reasons to wear masks and the frequency of wearing them.

3) What kind of (stated) reason had almost no relation to the frequency of (people) wearing masks?

他人の感染防止。

The prevention of infection to others.

