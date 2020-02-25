Japan railway firm to test anti-groping app on rush-hour trains

Sample newspaper article

JR東日本は4日、電車内で痴漢に遭った被害者が、スマートフォンの専用アプリから車掌に通報する新たなシステムの実証実験に乗り出すと発表した。タブレット端末で確認した車掌は、放送で注意を呼び掛ける。2月下旬から埼京線(大宮—新宿間)で実験を始める。

新システムは混雑した車内から被害を即座に通報し、周囲の乗客に発生情報を伝えることで、犯人への抑止効果とする狙い。実験で適切なアナウンス内容やアプリの安定性などを検証し、導入時期を詰める。

深沢祐二社長は「防犯カメラ増設など対策を進めてきたが、残念ながら被害は減っていない。次の手として実験する」と話した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

JR東日本(ひがしにほん) East Japan Railway

4日 (よっか) the 4th

電車内 (でんしゃない) inside a train car

痴漢(ちかん)に遭(あ)う to encounter a molester (to be molested)

被害者 (ひがいしゃ) victim

スマートフォン smartphone

専用(せんよう)アプリ special-purpose app

～から … に from～ to …

車掌 (しゃしょう) conductor

通報(つうほう)する to dispatch, notify

新(あら)たな new

システム system

実証実験 (じっしょうじっけん) trials, demonstrative experiment

乗(の)り出(だ)す to embark on, launch

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

タブレット端末(たんまつ) tablet terminal

確認(かくにん)する to confirm

放送 (ほうそう) announcement

注意(ちゅうい)を呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to call attention to

2月 (にがつ) February

下旬 (げじゅん) end of the month

～から from ～

埼京線 (さいきょうせん) Saikyo Line

大宮 (おおみや) Omiya

新宿 (しんじゅく) Shinjuku

大宮(おおみや)—新宿間(しんじゅくかん) the area between Omiya and Shinjuku

始(はじ)める to start

混雑(こんざつ)した to be congested

被害 (ひがい) harm, damage

即座(そくざ)に immediately

周囲 (しゅうい) periphery, surroundings

乗客 (じょうきゃく) passengers

発生情報 (はっせいじょうほう) incident notification

～情報(じょうほう)を伝(つた)えることで by conveying information to～

犯人 (はんにん) perpetrator, criminal

抑止効果 (よくしこうか) deterrent effect

～とする狙(ねら)い attempt to～

適切(てきせつ)な pertinent

アナウンス announcement

内容 (ないよう) content

安定性 (あんていせい) stability

など and others

検証(けんしょう)する to check

導入 (どうにゅう) introduction, importation

時期 (じき) time period

詰(つ)める to shorten, pack; but in this case it is used to mean “discuss details thoroughly”

深沢祐二 (ふかさわゆうじ) Yuji Fukasawa

社長 (しゃちょう) company president

防犯(ぼうはん)カメラ security camera

増設 (ぞうせつ) increase, extension

対策 (たいさく) countermeasure

進(すす)める to implement, move something forward

残念(ざんねん)ながら unfortunately

減(へ)る to decrease

次(つぎ)の手(て) next move

話(はな)す to say

Quick questions

1) 新システムは電車内の痴漢をどのように抑止しますか？

2) システム導入前に何が行われますか？

3) JR東日本はこれまでどのような痴漢対策を進めてきましたか？

Translation

East Japan Railway Co. announced on the 4th that it will launch trials of a new system in which victims who encounter molesters on trains can notify the conductor from a special-purpose app on their smartphones. The conductor who confirms the notification from a tablet terminal then makes an announcement to call attention (to the incident). The trials will start late February on the JR Saikyo Line (between Shinjuku and Omiya stations).

The new system will immediately send notifications of harm in congested train cars, conveying incident notices to surrounding passengers in an attempt to have a deterrent effect on perpetrators. Through trials, pertinent content for announcements, the application’s stability and so on will be verified, and the timing of its introduction will be discussed further in detail.

JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said, “We have moved ahead with countermeasures (against molestation) such as increasing security cameras, but unfortunately there was no decrease in injury. This experiment is our next step.”

Answers

1) How does the new system deter molestation on trains?

車内から被害者がスマートフォンの専用アプリで車掌に即座に通報し、車掌が放送で周囲の乗客に発生情報を伝える。

The victim on the train notifies the conductor via a special-purpose smartphone app and the conductor makes an announcement to inform other passengers.

2) What will be conducted before the introduction of the system?

適切なアナウンス内容やアプリの安定性などの実証実験。

Trials to determine pertinent content for the announcement and to check the stability of the app.

3) What kind of countermeasures against molesters has East Japan Railway implemented so far?

防犯カメラの増設など。

It increased security cameras and so on.