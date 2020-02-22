Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

No need to 'disrupt' the potato chip, there's no improving this classic snack

by Patrick St. Michel

Contributing Writer

The potato chip doesn’t need to be “disrupted.” It’s as perfect a snack one could imagine. Yet, just like their tech counterparts in Silicon Valley, Japanese snack makers continue to tinker away at it.

Oyatsu Company believes it has solved a common chip-related problem facing the masses with its “Pota Suma” line. These snacks (¥130 before tax) claim to deliver the same great potato-y taste without fear of greasy hands, meaning you can still use your smartphone safely (hence the brand name). There’s definitely some benefit … but the flavor is lacking overall. Get the hot chili over the salt to taste, well, anything.

For those of you who wish you could get your potato chip a little sweeter, Fujiya’s Chip Star has the solution with Chip Star Chocolate, a crunchy sweet coated in tiny chip bits for extra texture. Available in a cup (¥216 after tax) or a smaller pack (¥162 after tax), they’ve got a nice chocolate flavor … and not much reminiscent of a potato chip. Thankfully, the old standard still reigns supreme.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge