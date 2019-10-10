Chocolate defined by decadence

Catch a glimpse of the fascinating world of couverture chocolate at the Hyatt Regency Osaka’s Lune de Chocolat event, held at the hotel’s first floor Lobby Lounge on weekends and public holidays from 12 to 4 p.m. until Dec. 22.

Hotel pastry chef Koji Ohuchi has pulled out all stops for this dessert buffet, with the Belgian Callebaut brand of chocolate, loved by chocolatiers around the world for its superior texture and aroma, playing a starring role.

Diners are set to be tantalized with menu items such as a decidedly adult brownie featuring single malt Yamazaki whisky. Classic French cakes such as Paris-Brest and opera are also given creative yet contemporary twists.

Groups of seven or more will receive a special Chocolate Affogato Cocktail to share. Ready to devour are three kinds of ice cream — black soy kinako (roasted soybean flour), marron and chocolate — dressed with an espresso finish.

The buffet is priced at ¥4,500 (excluding tax and service charges) with online reservations discounted by ¥300. Free-flow tea and coffee, as well as savory fare, are included.

The Hyatt Regency Osaka is 25 minutes by free shuttle bus from Osaka Station. For information and reservations, visit hyattregencyosaka.com/restaurant/ll/chocolate_buffet/ or call 06-6612-1234.

Elegant offerings capture spirit of Wales

﷯Enjoying all the Rugby World Cup has to offer doesn’t only have to mean watching muscular athletes tussle on the pitch. It can also mean partaking in fine fare from Wales, home of one of the top teams, at Hotel Century Southern Tower in Shinjuku Ward.

Through Nov. 14, the hotel is serving a Welsh lunch and full-course dinner (¥12,000, available from 5:30 to 10 p.m.), and is said to be the first of its kind in Japan. Chef Atsushi Ishikawa’s dinner menu, which uses French techniques and promises an authentic taste of Wales, includes wrapped homard lobster fricassee. Just a whiff is enough to stir the appetite and a single bite holds a flood of intense flavor.

To cap this epicurean experience, guests can enjoy cheeses from famed Welsh factory Caws Cenarth, all while delighting in panoramic views of Tokyo from the 20th floor.

An equally elegant lunch (¥3,800, served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) includes three kinds of appetizers and roasted Welsh lamb. The bar menu features a wagyu beef hamburger with extra mature Welsh cheddar (¥2,950), and the only whisky made in Wales, the single malt Penderyn, as well as Welsh vodka and gin.

Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from the South Exit of Shinjuku Station. For information and reservations, visit https://en.southerntower.co.jp/news-events/welsh-inspired-menu/ or call 03-5354-2177 (Southern Tower Dining).

Eye-catching treats that scream Halloween

Afternoon tea at the Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo’s Namiki667 dining, bar and lounge takes on a slightly ghoulish air with the eatery’s offer of a Halloween Cake Set, available until Oct. 31.

On offer are six spooky desserts — with motifs ranging from mummies to jack-o’-lanterns to bats — all designed with Halloween in mind. The treats are artfully plated just so to maximize their visual and “Insta-worthy” appeal.

On offer are mouthwatering morsels such as a ginger and cinnamon-infused financier wrapped, like a mummy, in ribbons of tart cream cheese, and jack-o’-lantern pumpkin pudding.

A delectable but ghostly cream puff-like dessert sees a pairing of rich chocolate and black sesame, while plates are decorated with a bloody raspberry coulis.

Priced at ¥2,400 per person, with tax and surcharges running extra, the afternoon tea includes coffee or tea and is served daily from 2 to 5 p.m. An optional upgrade is a free-flow sparkling wine plan (¥1,500 per person), where diners can indulge in the bubbly for 90 minutes.

Hyatt Centric Ginza Tokyo is three minutes from Tokyo Metro Ginza Station. For more information, access ginzatokyo.centric.hyatt.com or call 03-6837-1234.