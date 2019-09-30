Pope Francis to visit Japan in November

Sample newspaper article
ローマ法王庁 (バチカン)は13日、法王フランシスコが11月23～26日の日程で訪日し、東京、広島、長崎を訪れると正式発表した。核兵器廃絶の重要性を繰り返し訴えてきた法王が被爆地から平和のメッセージを発信する。1981年2月に広島と長崎を訪れた故ヨハネ・パウロ2世以来、38年ぶり2度目の法王訪日となる。
菅義偉官房長官は13日の記者会見で、法王の訪問について「国際社会に対し、被爆の実相に関する正確な発信を行う上で重要だ」と述べた。来日中に天皇陛下と会見し、安倍晋三首相と会談する予定だと明らかにした。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
ローマ法王庁 (ほうおうちょう) the Vatican
13日 (じゅうさんにち) the 13th
法王 (ほうおう) pope
フランシスコ Francis
11月 (じゅういちがつ) November
日程 (にってい) schedule
訪日(ほうにち)する to visit Japan
東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo
広島 (ひろしま) Hiroshima
長崎 (ながさき) Nagasaki
訪(おとず)れる to visit
正式発表(せいしきはっぴょう)する to officially announce
核兵器 (かくへいき) nuclear weapon
廃絶 (はいぜつ) abolition
重要性 (じゅうようせい) importance
繰(く)り返(かえ)し repeatedly
訴(うった)える to call for
被爆地 (ひばくち) site of atomic bombing
平和 (へいわ) peace
メッセージ message
発信(はっしん)する to send, deliver
1981年 (せんきゅうひゃくはちじゅういちねん) the year 1981
2月 (にがつ) February
故 (こ) the late
ヨハネ・パウロ2世 (にせい) John Paul II
~以来 (~いらい) since~
~ぶり2度目(にどめ) second time since ~
菅義偉 (すがよしひで) Yoshihide Suga
官房長官 (かんぼうちょうかん) Chief Cabinet Secretary
記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference
訪問 (ほうもん) visit
~について about~
国際社会 (こくさいしゃかい) global society
~に対(たい)し to ~
被爆 (ひばく) radiation exposure
実相 (じっそう) reality
~に関(かん)する about~
正確(せいかく)な accurate
行(おこな)う上(うえ)で upon doing
重要 (じゅうよう) important
述(の)べる to state
来日中 (らいにちちゅう) while in Japan
天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) emperor
会見(かいけん)する to meet with
安倍晋三 (あべしんぞう) Shinzo Abe
首相 (しゅしょう) prime minister
会談(かいだん)する to have talks with
予定 (よてい) plan
明(あき)らかにする to make clearer, reveal
Quick questions
1) ローマ法王は日本でどこを訪れる予定ですか。
2) 法王訪日は何年ぶりですか。
3) 法王は被爆地で何をする予定ですか。
Translation
The Vatican officially announced on the 13th that Pope Francis would come to Japan from Nov. 23 to 26 and visit Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The pope, who has repeatedly stressed the importance of eliminating nuclear weapons, will deliver a message of peace from the atomic-bombed areas. The pope’s visit to Japan will be the second time (a pope has visited), since 38 years ago when the late John Paul II visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki in February 1981.
About the pope’s visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference on the 13th, “It is important to convey accurate information regarding the reality of exposure (from the atomic bombs) to the global society.” He revealed that, while in Japan, the pope plans to meet with Emperor Naruhito and have talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Answers
1) Where is the pope scheduled to visit in Japan?
東京、広島、長崎。
Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
2) How long has it been since a pope visited Japan?
38年ぶり。
It has been 38 years.
3) What does the pope plan to do in the atomic-bombed areas?
平和のメッセージを発信する。
Deliver a message of peace.
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5