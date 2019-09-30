Pope Francis to visit Japan in November

Sample newspaper article

ローマ法王庁 (バチカン)は13日、法王フランシスコが11月23～26日の日程で訪日し、東京、広島、長崎を訪れると正式発表した。核兵器廃絶の重要性を繰り返し訴えてきた法王が被爆地から平和のメッセージを発信する。1981年2月に広島と長崎を訪れた故ヨハネ・パウロ2世以来、38年ぶり2度目の法王訪日となる。

菅義偉官房長官は13日の記者会見で、法王の訪問について「国際社会に対し、被爆の実相に関する正確な発信を行う上で重要だ」と述べた。来日中に天皇陛下と会見し、安倍晋三首相と会談する予定だと明らかにした。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

ローマ法王庁 (ほうおうちょう) the Vatican

13日 (じゅうさんにち) the 13th

法王 (ほうおう) pope

フランシスコ Francis

11月 (じゅういちがつ) November

日程 (にってい) schedule

訪日(ほうにち)する to visit Japan

東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo

広島 (ひろしま) Hiroshima

長崎 (ながさき) Nagasaki

訪(おとず)れる to visit

正式発表(せいしきはっぴょう)する to officially announce

核兵器 (かくへいき) nuclear weapon

廃絶 (はいぜつ) abolition

重要性 (じゅうようせい) importance

繰(く)り返(かえ)し repeatedly

訴(うった)える to call for

被爆地 (ひばくち) site of atomic bombing

平和 (へいわ) peace

メッセージ message

発信(はっしん)する to send, deliver

1981年 (せんきゅうひゃくはちじゅういちねん) the year 1981

2月 (にがつ) February

故 (こ) the late

ヨハネ・パウロ2世 (にせい) John Paul II

~以来 (~いらい) since~

~ぶり2度目(にどめ) second time since ~

菅義偉 (すがよしひで) Yoshihide Suga

官房長官 (かんぼうちょうかん) Chief Cabinet Secretary

記者会見 (きしゃかいけん) press conference

訪問 (ほうもん) visit

~について about~

国際社会 (こくさいしゃかい) global society

~に対(たい)し to ~

被爆 (ひばく) radiation exposure

実相 (じっそう) reality

~に関(かん)する about~

正確(せいかく)な accurate

行(おこな)う上(うえ)で upon doing

重要 (じゅうよう) important

述(の)べる to state

来日中 (らいにちちゅう) while in Japan

天皇陛下 (てんのうへいか) emperor

会見(かいけん)する to meet with

安倍晋三 (あべしんぞう) Shinzo Abe

首相 (しゅしょう) prime minister

会談(かいだん)する to have talks with

予定 (よてい) plan

明(あき)らかにする to make clearer, reveal

Quick questions

1) ローマ法王は日本でどこを訪れる予定ですか。

2) 法王訪日は何年ぶりですか。

3) 法王は被爆地で何をする予定ですか。

Translation

The Vatican officially announced on the 13th that Pope Francis would come to Japan from Nov. 23 to 26 and visit Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The pope, who has repeatedly stressed the importance of eliminating nuclear weapons, will deliver a message of peace from the atomic-bombed areas. The pope’s visit to Japan will be the second time (a pope has visited), since 38 years ago when the late John Paul II visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki in February 1981.

About the pope’s visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference on the 13th, “It is important to convey accurate information regarding the reality of exposure (from the atomic bombs) to the global society.” He revealed that, while in Japan, the pope plans to meet with Emperor Naruhito and have talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Answers

1) Where is the pope scheduled to visit in Japan?

東京、広島、長崎。

Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

2) How long has it been since a pope visited Japan?

38年ぶり。

It has been 38 years.

3) What does the pope plan to do in the atomic-bombed areas?

平和のメッセージを発信する。

Deliver a message of peace.