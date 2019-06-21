Pottery island: A three-day tour through Kyushu's ceramics villages

‘I have just one dream before I leave Japan,” my friend Anneke says plaintively, shortly after learning her family would be returning to the Netherlands a year earlier than expected. “And that is to go to Kyushu and see with my own eyes the famous ceramics towns there.”

Kyushu, the third largest and southernmost of Japan’s main islands, is indeed a dream destination for pottery lovers. Not only does it have one of the highest concentrations of kilns in the country, but it’s full of museums and historical sites related to the development of ceramics in Japan. So, as a parting gift, I offer to take Anneke on a ceramics-centric farewell fling to Kyushu.

Getting there is easy: I go online and book the two-hour flight to Fukuoka from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The harder part is deciding where to go from there. There are dozens of pottery towns in Kyushu, but we need to narrow down our choices to fit a long weekend.

We settle on three: Arita, Onta and Koishiwara. Anneke chooses Arita because her grandfather collected Imari ware, the porcelain made there and exported in the 17th and 18th centuries by the Dutch East India Company. I suggest Onta and Koishiwara because both are associated with the mingei folk art movement that arose in the 1920s. This plan takes us through three of Kyushu’s seven prefectures and provides a nice balance of porcelain pottery to the more rustic earthenware.

Day 1: Arita, Saga Pref.

From Fukuoka Airport, it is about 1½ hours in our rental car to Arita, where the first order of business is coffee. We head straight to Gallery Arita, a shop and restaurant where you can select your own cup from more than 2,000 on display. As we sip, we read up on Arita’s history as the birthplace of Japanese porcelain.

Unlike earthenware, which is made from clay dug from the ground, porcelain is made from crushed stone mixed with the mineral kaolinite. These materials were first discovered in Arita by Korean potters brought to Japan in the early 17th century. Within a few years, they had succeeded in making Japan’s first domestically produced porcelain, ending China’s long monopoly over the art. Product was shipped from the nearby Port of Imari, which is how porcelain made in Arita came to be known as Imari ware.

Since neither of us are big ceramics shoppers, Anneke and I decide to spend most of our time in Arita at The Kyushu Ceramic Museum, which covers the history in detail and houses several world-famous collections of Imari ware. Anneke is fascinated by a display of products made for export, ranging from spittoons to vinegar, oil and soy sauce decanters made specifically for Dutch tables in the 18th century. I am more drawn to pieces made for the domestic market. The museum displays more than 1,000 examples together in one vast room on one of its lower levels, demonstrating the great variety seen in Imari ware.

Although Arita is a major tourist destination, there are surprisingly few places to stay. This is because Arita has, by long-standing tradition, maintained a “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours” arrangement with neighboring towns. Dealers in Arita would send their clients to stay in out-of-town hot springs; the innkeepers, in turn, would buy their dishes from Arita. That quid pro quo has now loosened and there are more options for accommodation within Arita. Of note is Arita Huis, a stylish boutique hotel that opened last year within the Arita Sera shopping mall, which has 22 stores specializing in porcelain. There are also a handful of budget hostels.

We opt for tradition, and overnight in nearby Ureshino, a hot-spring resort also noted for green tea. We stay at Taishoya, a ryokan inn where the evening menu specialties include Saga Prefecture beef and tofu warmed in hot-spring water. There are public baths within the main building, but I recommend riding the hotel’s shuttle bus five minutes into the hills where they operate a separate facility with outdoor baths. We have a wonderful soak under the trees, serenaded by birdsong and the sound of the nearby river.

Day 2: Onta, Oita Pref.

From Ureshino, we head east toward Onta and Koishiwara. Both were badly damaged in the 2017 flooding and mudslides in northern Kyushu and I wonder how much they have recovered. I am also concerned that I might have selected two destinations that are too alike, because both are known for rustic earthenware with a similar style of decoration. As it turns out, the two villages are more different than I could have imagined.

Onta is tiny, up a winding mountain road that still bears scars from the 2017 disaster, although the potteries have been fully repaired. The pottery made there is as it was 200 or 300 years ago, in family workshops that eschew modern machinery. We arrive in the early afternoon to find rows of bowls drying in the sun, and potters loading pieces into a communal wood-fired kiln. Strolling up the single street, we hear the thump-thumping of the karausu, the river-powered mortars that pulverize the local soil so it can be made into clay.

Onta was introduced to the world through the writings of Japanese philosopher Soetsu Yanagi and British potter Bernard Leach, two of the co-founders of the mingei folk art movement, who praised the village for keeping to the old ways. But Takumi Sakamoto, current head of the potters’ cooperative, says it’s not easy to maintain tradition in modern times.

Particularly difficult, he says, is adhering to the village’s patriarchal system of succession, in which techniques are passed down only from father to a single son. Sadly, one of the 10 potteries in the village just recently closed its doors for lack of a successor. In February, Chikara Kuroki, 89, announced that he no longer had the physical strength to maintain his family’s operation. The son expected to succeed him died of an illness over a decade ago.

Most visitors to Onta stay overnight in Harazuru Onsen, about half an hour away by car, or one of the larger hot-spring resorts further afield. But we want a different style of lodging from the night before. A friend recommended Hotel Kazahaya, a small luxury hotel with just six rooms in the historic Mameda section of Hita. Since meals are optional at the hotel, we are free to wander into town to find our own dinner. We end the evening at the wonderfully quirky Tenryo Hita Whiskey Museum, a bar filled with 20,000 pieces of spirit-related memorabilia.

Day 3: Koishiwara, Fukuoka Pref.

The next morning, we make our way to Koishiwara, where pottery has been made for more than 350 years. Onta was originally settled by potters from Koishiwara, so we notice some similarities: The local clay is high in iron, and fires into a dark brown that is a challenge to decorate, so the most characteristic designs seen in both Onta and Koishiwara are made by coating pieces with white slip and impressing patterns with a brush or metal tool while the slip is still wet. But the similarities end there.

Koishiwara is much larger, with 50 kilns to Onta’s nine and, while Onta meticulously preserves the old ways, Koishiwara is quick to innovate. Shinichi Yanase, a 17th-generation Koishiwara ware potter and head of the local potters’ guild, recalls that his father modernized their operation soon after the war, abandoning the wood-fired kiln in favor of gas and introducing a mechanical crusher to reduce the backbreaking labor of preparing the clay.

Yanase, too, is making changes, constantly updating his product line to stay ahead of market trends. “Japanese lifestyle is changing, and we need to change along with it,” he says. “For example, we now produce larger dishes suitable for the Western fare that has become so much a part of the Japanese diet.”

All the kilns are back in operation after the 2017 flooding and there are, in fact, more kilns in Koishiwara than ever before. While most continue some production of the traditional Koishiwara motifs, many are branching out with new designs and finding innovative ways to use local materials. “Koishiwara is one of the most vibrant pottery centers in all of Japan,” says Zenzo Fukushima, one of the village’s most famous potters, appointed two years ago as a living national treasure.

The author received assistance from the Kyushu Tourism Promotion Organization while researching this article.