Longrain: Getting the Thai savory, sweet, spicy and sour mix right

Tokyo always looks its best from above, especially as night falls, with the lights stretching to the horizon and a cocktail or two to prime the appetite. There are few better spots to enjoy that vista than from a table at Longrain.

Come for the view, stay for the food. Longrain serves an easygoing take on Thai cuisine that hits all the right notes without attempting to be overly complex or authentic. That beguiling Siamese mix of sweet, savory, spicy and sour is present and correct, and there’s no pulling the punches when it comes to the heat levels in the trademark green curries.

Apart from the signature Miang Kham appetizers — aromatic leaves topped with morsels of spicy watermelon and prawn with mint and peanut, or pomelo and coconut with cashew and chili — the main dishes and salads are all served in the center of your table to be shared family-style.

This is another aspect of the informal approach that Longrain has successfully brought from its home turf in Australia, where it has restaurants in both Sydney and Melbourne. Marrying good food and drinks with a buzzy style and easygoing ambience is a formula that works just as well in Tokyo.

Yebisu Garden Place Tower 39F, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; 03-5424-1300; longrain.im-transit.co.jp; 11:30 a.m. -4 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. (Sat., Sun. and hols 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.); lunch from ¥1,300, dinner menu ¥5,500, also a la carte; closest station Ebisu; smoking not permitted; major cards accepted; English spoken