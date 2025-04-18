New leadership in South Korea should not reverse course

The trial of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection began this week, with Yoon insisting that his declaration of martial law last year was “not a coup d’etat.” He likely believes that but as a former prosecutor he should know better and the law should not excuse such credulity.

Yoon was an embattled president. Elected in 2022, his time in office was a slog. The opposition controlled the National Assembly and it used that power to frustrate his every action; especially galling was its readiness to impeach officials of his administration. While he had support from just over 50% of the public after taking office, approval for his government had plunged to around 13%.