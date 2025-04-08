Artists who have found internet fame through their digital work are increasingly bringing their art into the physical world, and galleries and museums are opening their doors to them.

Digital-first artists began entering the mainstream art scene several years ago. In 2021, Beeple (whose real name is Mike Winkelmann) made history when his creation became the first purely digital piece of art to be sold at auction house Christie’s. The appetite for digital art remains strong, as demonstrated by Beeple’s participation in the Mori Art Museum’s “Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art” exhibition, which opened Feb. 13 and runs through to June 8.

His “Human One” is simultaneously an NFT (non-fungible token) artwork and a physical piece consisting of four screens encased in a 2.2-meter-tall rectangle box, playing an endless video loop of a life-size figure walking inside the enclosed space. It’s the most striking work in an exhibition that otherwise leaves much to be desired, both in its tech and content, and avoids any difficult conversations about the role of AI in creating art.