[Editor's note: The following article includes spoilers for Netflix’s “Offline Love”]

Reality TV has always been a space for fantasies to thrive: What if you were stranded on an island? What if you could race around the world? What if Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie worked on a farm?

Netflix’s latest Japanese program in this realm proposes a 2020s scenario with a touch of nostalgia for a simpler time — what if you couldn’t use your smartphone for just over a week?