“Godzilla Minus One,” the new Godzilla movie released Friday, racked up over ¥1 billion ($6.6 million) at the box office in its first three days, with nearly 650,000 people flocking to theaters to see the film.

Being shown at more than 500 theaters nationwide, it raked in ¥1.04 billion in revenue, topping the revenue of “Shin Godzilla,” which was released in 2016. Popular actors Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe star in the movie, which is hitting North American theaters on Dec. 1.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film's premise doesn't depart far from that of the original movie. Set in postwar Tokyo, which was already devastated in WWII defeat, the movie depicts humans' struggle to fight against the rampaging Godzilla.