VoidTokyo is an 11-member photo collective founded in 2017 by street photographer Tatsuo Suzuki that is committed to printing the photographs of its members to the medium of paper through regular publication of zines and exhibitions.

“I approached photographers who were interested in my work but mainly active on the internet without having the opportunity to exhibit or publish their photobooks,” says Suzuki, 58. “The idea behind VoidTokyo is to take pictures of Tokyo together and leave them on paper.”

“Because no matter how good the photo is on the internet, it just goes on the (Instagram) timeline and nothing (physical) remains.”