    A long line forms at a cinema in Tokyo on Friday morning as renowned Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's film "Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru Ka" ("How Do You Live?") is released. | KYODO

Studio Ghibli fans flocked to theaters Friday on the opening day of what is speculated to be Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki’s final film.

Without any promotion ahead of the release, fans were equipped with just two clues — the film’s title, “Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru Ka?” and a simple movie poster portraying a bird — as they showed up at a Toho Cinemas theater in the Kabukicho district of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward bright and early for one of Japan’s first screenings. The title translates to “How Do You Live?”

By 7 a.m., a line of moviegoers, growing longer by the minute, had formed outside the theater.

