    Ryo Sasaki (left) and Sayako Toku dance at the USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi, on Friday. | AP / VIA KYODO

Jackson, Mississippi – Two Japanese dancers won gold medals Friday at the prestigious USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sayako Toku, 21, from Kobe, won in the senior women’s division and Ryo Sasaki, 24, from Osaka Prefecture, won in the senior men’s division.

The two, who took part as a pair and were evaluated separately, also won the Best Senior Couple award in what is known as one of the world’s three major ballet competitions, along with the Varna competition in Bulgaria and one in Moscow.

