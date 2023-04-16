One month after his death, scholars in different parts of the world are reflecting on acclaimed author Kenzaburo Oe, whose political and international engagement make him an enduringly relevant voice of modern Japanese literature.

Oe won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1994, using his platform as what he called a “postwar democrat” and pacifist to critique the dangers of ultranationalism, nuclear power and the imperial system throughout his career.

In tribute to his legacy, three scholars of Japanese literature discussed some definitive works to show how he captured the complex struggles of being human.