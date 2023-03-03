  • Korean car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong competed on the Netflix show 'Physical: 100.' Industry figures hope that high-quality reality shows may be the next piece of South Korean culture to dominate overseas. | ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP-JIJI
Seoul – The challenge is straight from Greek mythology: hold a boulder aloft as long as possible. Korean car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong lasted over two hours, captivating global audiences in a reality show that could signal a new K-culture export success.

After films such as Oscar-winning “Parasite” and TV series including Golden Globe-bedecked “Squid Game” helped popularize K-content overseas, industry figures have said South Korea’s high-quality reality shows may be next in line for domination.

“Physical: 100,” the new Netflix show that gym buff Jo competed in, featured 100 men and women in prime physical condition, including South Korea’s ex-Olympians and former special forces soldiers, performing absurdly difficult challenges.

