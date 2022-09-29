The Japanese government’s plan to ease visa restrictions for independent tourists and abolish the daily arrival cap by early October as well as the prospect of a nationwide travel discount program in the autumn are all welcome news for the country’s pandemic-stricken tourist hubs.

None more so than the city of Kyoto, where the financial shortfall due to the pandemic laid bare a number of long-standing fiscal problems, prompting the city’s mayor, Daisaku Kadokawa, to declare at the beginning of the year that there was “the prospect of bankruptcy within a decade.” Kadokawa’s statement was followed by the announcement of a major cost-cutting plan in June.