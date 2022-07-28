  • Fuji Rock Festival will take place this weekend with a mix of overseas and domestic acts spread across nine stages in the beautiful mountains of the Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture. | © UCHU TAISHI STAR
After not happening in 2020 and being held on a more limited scale with an all-Japanese lineup last year, one of Japan’s marquee summer music festivals is back to featuring a mix of overseas and domestic acts spread across nine stages in the picturesque mountains of the Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture this weekend.

Sure, COVID measures mean you can’t holler along to the music and you’ll need to download a tracking app, but at least you can buy beer again.

