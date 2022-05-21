Japanese tea has skyrocketed in popularity overseas during the past two decades, fueled in no small part by the many health benefits of matcha. Yet for all its increased ubiquity, the way green tea, matcha in particular, is described in English hasn’t changed much. The most common adjectives you’ll see are “bitter,” “grassy,” “earthy” or “vegetal.”

‘Stories of Japanese Tea: The Regions, The Growers and The Craft’ is an homage to the country’s tea industry. | COURTESY OF ZACH MANGAN

English-language books on tea tend to emphasize brewing methods but few guide you on how to taste it. That’s why Zach Mangan’s “Stories of Japanese Tea: The Regions, The Growers, and The Craft,” feels comparatively novel: it approaches tea as you would wine or coffee, highlighting the importance of terroir, encouraging the reader to build their palate and draw on a wide range of flavor references to express what it is they are tasting. For example, a sencha from Kagoshima might have the acidic, tropical notes of a husk cherry, while a Kyoto tencha that has undergone jukusei (aging) has more “marine” aromas like that of seaweed or oysters.

Mangan was a jazz drummer before he fell in love with Japanese tea, after which he founded Kettl, a tea and teaware company operating out of New York and Fukuoka. Drawing on more than 14 years of experience building relationships with and sourcing tea from producers in Japan, the book grew out of a desire to tell the stories of craftspeople in the Japanese tea industry. Tea guides tend to be mostly product-driven, but Mangan was keen for his book to highlight a more personal, human side to the industry.

The first section introduces the reader to the history of Japanese tea, notable tea-producing areas in Japan, and how it is grown here. The book then goes into the intricacies of producing matcha, sencha and high-quality gyokuro, with a short chapter devoted to bancha (teas from later harvests), hōjicha (roasted tea) and genmaicha (brown rice green tea). The final section discusses brewing methods, culinary applications and tasting practices, and contains recipes for matcha ice cream, sencha-infused gin and matcha latte.

Interspersed throughout are interviews with various people working in or adjacent to tea, including farmers, blenders, potters and mixologists. Tea enthusiasts may recognize some familiar names, including Motoharu Koyama, president and lead tea blender of famed Uji company Marukyu Koyamaen, and tea artisan Shinya Sakurai of Sakurai Tea Experience.

The first section of ‘Stories of Japanese Tea’ introduces readers to notable tea-producing areas in Japan, like the slopes of Honyama in Shizuoka Prefecture. | COURTESY OF ZACH MANGAN

Written in lively, lucid prose, “Stories of Tea” has much to offer newcomers and aficionados alike. If you’ve read Brian Ashcraft’s “The Japanese Sake Bible,” think of this as the tea equivalent. Complete beginners may find some of the discussions on things like tea processing a little technical, but for the most part Mangan’s explanations include enough science to illuminate the reasons behind a particular process without devolving into a lab report.

Besides a few pages at the beginning chronicling his journey into Japanese tea, Mangan rarely centers himself in the book, which is a major point in its favor.

“I’m a conduit, and just passing on what I know,” says Mangan, who is keen to not come off as another American posing as a cultural expert on Japan. “I’m passionate and knowledgeable but the people you deserve to get your information from are the people at the beginning of the chapters.”

Because of this, the book is mercifully short on philosophical ramblings about the tea ceremony — a glut of such books already exists — and long on insights into the nitty-gritty of the drink.

In addition to writing ‘Stories of Japanese Tea,’ Zach Mangan runs Kettl, a tea and teaware company operating out of New York and Fukuoka. | LIZ CLAYMAN

Indeed, the book is rather like having a nerdy and articulate tea-obsessed friend talk you through the subject. For example, did you know that Fukuoka and Aichi prefectures produce top-grade matcha? Or that high-quality gyokuro can smell a bit like seaweed because of high levels of dimethyl sulfide? Mangan takes care to highlight the crucial and underappreciated (by average drinkers) role of the chashi, or tea blender, who is responsible for creating “cuvée” blends from tea purchased at yearly auctions (akin to wine produced with several grape varieties), which represent a company’s established flavors.

If there’s one thing Mangan wants readers to take away from “Stories of Japanese Tea,” it’s that we should be celebrating tea producers and all the craftspeople involved.

“There are fewer and fewer people on the planet who are doing work like this, in the service of crafting something beautiful,” he says. “I hope this supports the industry, and I hope people understand how passionate and talented everyone in the book is.”

Since the book is in its first printing, eagle-eyed readers may spot a few misspellings and errors — for example, Maillard reactions refer to non-enzymatic browning, not caramelization — and I found myself wishing for an index and a bibliography, or at least some further recommended reading. But these are minor complaints.

Overall, “Stories of Japanese Tea” stands out for the quality of research and writing, a lack of hyperbole and its practical, accessible approach. It is a cogent and invaluable addition to the existing literature on Japanese tea, and an excellent gift for any tea lover in your life.