Nobody came out of 2020 feeling particularly cheery, even the most upbeat of Japan’s pop acts. For Anna Takeuchi, however, all that pandemic-era uncertainty soon turned into artistic clarity.

She resolved to make her guitar-based pop “more” — more upbeat, more optimistic, more aggressively cheerful. The result is “Tickets,” Takeuchi’s second full-length album, which was released via Teichiku Music last month. It’s a set of 13 deliriously delightful tunes that find the young creator dabbling in gospel vocals, skittering beats and synth melodies. Plenty of J-pop artists make happy music, but few elevate their craft into a full-blown production like Takeuchi does across this collection.

“I’m a positive and generally optimistic person,” the 23-year-old tells The Japan Times. “Even if I write a sad song, I want to make sure at the end there is a bit of hope.”

It’s fair to say that “Tickets” is one of the best Japanese albums of the year so far, a high mark for an ongoing vibe shift in J-pop. After going through a generally glum couple of years marked by equally glum hit singles, 2022 has seen both pandemic-era restrictions and musicians’ spirits lifted: Burgeoning superstar Kaze Fujii scored a chart-topper with “Love All Serve All,” an album rejecting sadness in favor of self-confidence, and the boy band Snow Man embraced goofiness and lighthearted humor on the spring hit “Brother Beat.”

Japan is learning to live with COVID-19, and the sonic mood is changing accordingly. Nothing captures this better than “Tickets,” which comes complete with a loose “travel” theme hammered home via bookending tracks that present the songs in between as a much-needed vacation.

Central to the album’s buoyancy is Takeuchi’s approach to the material. While acoustic guitar serves as the foundation and she largely delivers her vocals in a traditional singing style, she frequently pivots to rapping to keep the melodies fresh. Elements of dance music sneak in to offer extra pep, from the aforementioned synth in “+imagination” to echoes of French touch in “You + Me =.” Takeuchi says she’s never been hung up on genre or the particulars of where a musical style comes from. “For me, it’s all just part of my larger musical experience,” she says.

A part of that experience is her exposure to K-pop, which she credits for getting her to try her hand at rapping.

“I think it’s interesting that they always have a solid structure for the rap,” she says. “They always have a member who only does the rap part, and (the songs are) all divided up in a specific way.”

She credits her own early exposure to different kinds of music for this interest in variety. Takeuchi was born in Los Angeles, though she only stayed in the city until the age of 5. (Her memories of Southern Californian life: “I remember eating some hot dogs, or picking up acorns out front of my apartment. That’s … what I remember,” she says, laughing.) After that, she relocated to Kyoto, where her mother inspired a deeper interest in music via playlists she had on shuffle.

“She always loved to listen to music, and her lists were genreless and timeless,” Takeuchi says, recalling the presence of Earth, Wind & Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bruno Mars and a mix of Japanese and Korean pop.

Takeuchi then picked up the guitar in junior high school and by her third year she began playing small gigs in the Kansai region.

“The very first show, in Osaka, was when I realized I wanted to do this more seriously,” she says. In the years after, she took part in countless auditions before finding a way into the industry.

Once in, Takeuchi released three EPs of guitar-based breeze in quick succession, and appeared at the 2018 edition of the South by Southwest music conference and festival in Texas. Her full-length debut, “Matousic,” arrived in March 2020 — right as the live music industry hit the brakes due to the pandemic. Ever the optimist, this gave Takeuchi time to think about her approach to songwriting.

“With ‘Matousic,’ I wanted to make an album that was close to listeners,” she says, “like clothes … something supportive.” (“Matou” is Japanese for “to wear” or “be dressed in.”) Still, she couldn’t shake the feeling she was holding back.

“I wanted to write something cute … like pure cuteness,” she says, manifesting this desire into a song titled “Ice Cream.” “But I realized while I was working on the song, I was limiting myself. Like, I told myself my cuteness level should only go so high, never beyond. I wanted to remove that limit.”

With restrictions off the table, Takeuchi went further in experimenting with wordplay on “Tickets.”

“I try to make the listener come back to the song and discover meaning … and make them laugh,” she says, citing the song “Wo Ai Me” as an example. The title takes the Chinese term for “I love you” (“wo ai ni”) and makes a slight alteration to redirect the object of affection. “I always make sure to include small details,” she says.

Case in point, one of the real standouts on “Tickets” is the track “Te no Hira Kasanereba,” the first song she wrote for the record and one that has recently been released in English as “Hand in Hand.” Takeuchi could have easily cruised to success on the main funk melody, but she builds on top of it, adding small details like a musical game of Jenga. Piano lines zip in, choirs lift the mood, and the pace picks up multiple times before taking off. Additionally, underneath the sonic elements, Takeuchi says she was inspired by deeper themes and revelations.

“I took a gender studies class at college and started to think, ‘Oh, it used to be just about men and women. Those were the only boxes you could be put in.’” This led to something of an empathetic epiphany in which she became aware of how stifling such a binary could be for LGBTQ individuals. She decided to shift her own frame of reference in her songwriting, and that led to a more universal approach to the themes on “Tickets,” with the video for “Te no Hira Kasanereba” featuring a same-sex couple, which is still a rarity as far as mainstream J-pop goes.

That original desire for something more, a more open-minded world in general, wound up being the driving force that has made “Tickets” such an enjoyable listen. That and the catchy guitar solos, of course.

For more information about Anna Takeuchi, visit https://takeuchianna.com.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.