On the first day of 2022, The First Take, a YouTube channel that gets Japanese musicians to perform their hits in one go, posted a video of J-pop act SixTones performing their track, “Imitation Rain.” It’s an elegant, stripped-down orchestral version of the rock ballad that marked the group’s debut on Jan. 22, 2020.

Jan. 22, 2020 … what’s significant about that date? Ah, yes, six days earlier, Japan saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19. As we now know, a pandemic can really put a spanner in the works of your group’s national debut — even when you have a powerhouse like Johnny & Associates backing you.

Two years on and, while we’re still worrying about COVID variants, we also have that First Take version of “Imitation Rain” — from a group that came of age during a pandemic via a platform that took on increased levels of importance in the same period.

The six-member SixTones — officially rendered as SixTONES and pronounced “stones” — would have gone through the standard boy-band birthing process of album release, nationwide tour and fan meet-and-greets had the coronavirus never materialized, but as member Taiga Kyomoto tells The Japan Times, the situation forced them to rethink their approach.

“Our first tour was cut short after just a few days,” he recalls. “We then had a lot of concerts that were done without an audience, so we weren’t able to meet the fans and engage with them as much as we would have liked.”

SixTones — which in addition to Kyomoto includes Yugo Kochi, Jesse Lewis (who just goes by “Jesse”), Hokuto Matsumura, Shintaro Morimoto and Juri Tanaka — couldn’t just abandon fan engagement and thus had to take to social media. After years of shunning the internet world, Johnny & Associates has only recently started to relax its restrictive attitude toward digital platforms. As one of the company’s new generation of acts, SixTones launched official Instagram and YouTube accounts before their debut, which proved to be the right move.

“We really learned to appreciate (social media) a lot more, as it was a vital way to stay in touch with fans,” Kyomoto says. “This wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t forced to (do it) by the pandemic.”

“We are digital natives ourselves, so we are aware of how fans interact with our content, even if those ways aren’t always official,” Matsumura adds. “There is direct feedback from fans, and that helps us grow as artists in a way that wasn’t possible before.”

There are, of course, drawbacks to this form of instant communication. “The fact that we have this direct feedback is a little scary, too,” Kochi says. “If we do something that the fans don’t like, they tell us directly. This doesn’t exist in traditional media. While that is scary, it does help us grow as artists in this 21st-century digital world.”

The First Take appearance was another first for a Johnny’s group, one that was followed up with another clip in which the group performs their track “Everlasting” just last week.

“The First Take has been really important to a lot of artists, given everything that has been going on these past few years,” Kyomoto says. “The fact that we were the first Johnny’s group to appear on this (channel) was a really big honor. We really pushed for this.”

Tanaka mentions that what impressed him about the experience was getting to see reactions in the comments section from fans outside of Japan.

“The First Take was a challenge for us and it paid off,” he says. “It allowed people who may not have normally heard us have a chance to (see us sing). I’m so proud of that. The First Take is something that is real and raw. We were able to show our artistic talent in a way that may not always come through in other mediums.”

SixTones scored a spot in the Marvel Universe when their song ‘Rosy’ was picked as the theme for the Japan release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ | COURTESY OF JOHNNY & ASSOCIATES

The original “Imitation Rain” was written and produced for SixTones’ debut by X Japan frontman Yoshiki, himself a powerhouse in the music industry. Over the decades, Johnny & Associates has tapped some of the biggest names in music to craft songs for its acts, and Yoshiki’s involvement shows that even the agency’s newest charges get the royal treatment.

“It goes without saying that someone like Yoshiki is a god in the music industry,” Matsumura says. “He’s been able to take his activities overseas and appeal to foreigners. That’s a big inspiration for us. We want to be global artists as well. We want to appeal to both Japanese and foreign fans as true musical artists in a way that hasn’t been done before by Johnny’s acts.”

SixTones also tapped Daiki Tsuneta, the artist behind rock quartet King Gnu and pop art collective Millennium Parade, to write and produce their single “Mascara.”

“(Tsuneta) has really taken advantage of all the opportunities presented to him during the course of the pandemic in regards to how the music industry has shifted,” Kyomoto says. “To be able to have positive feedback from someone at his level was encouraging.”

Working with both Yoshiki and Tsuneta shows the range that SixTones are becoming known for, and Jesse looks at the mix of genres as a motivational challenge for the group.

“Knowing what is popular with our fans is something we take very seriously,” he says. “But we also want to take ourselves and our fans to the next level, by doing things that are popular within the music scene as a whole, not just in Japan. … Doing this exposes our fans to music they may not have heard if they only listened to Johnny’s acts.”

SixTones has even dabbled in one of Japanese pop’s biggest trends as of late: post-Vocaloid, which often features an anime component (think Yoasobi or Ado). The group released anime music videos for their songs “Figure” and “Uyamuya,” and “Navigator” and “New Era” have served as theme songs for the shows “The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” and “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon,” respectively.

The turn to anime wasn’t just on trend, it was likely strategic. Anime is one of Japan’s top exports and a common way for people around the world to gain exposure to J-pop acts, and its consumption only increased during the pandemic.

“Both anime and our music aspire to be something that takes people out of their day-to-day reality, especially with everything that has been going on these past few years,” Tanaka says. “Being part of something that makes people happy while under lockdown or other restrictions is important to us.

“However, there are still limitations on how people who are outside of Japan can consume Johnny’s music,” he adds. “What we want to do is build out other ways digitally that people can experience our music.”

In addition to their anime resume, last month SixTones also scored a spot in the Marvel Universe when their song “Rosy” was picked as the theme for the Japan release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Obviously, the scale can be overwhelming, but it’s a chance to show ourselves as proficient artists that are worthy of working on a global franchise,” Tanaka says.

“Rosy” appears on the group’s second album, “City,” which was released in three editions earlier this month. Each of the editions features its own distinct track order to reflect a day in the city that starts and ends at different times, allowing the listener to shape the album to their own lives and stories.

Limited edition A, for example, is for the early riser, while limited edition B and the regular edition are for those whose day starts a bit later — at sunset and after dark, respectively.

Offering listeners these unique ways to experience SixTones’ music based on their personal preferences is emblematic of what Kyomoto says sets the group apart from other male idol acts — individuality and balanced chaos.

“A lot of groups rely on synchronization when it comes to things like dancing and visuals. They have a singular image,” he says. “What we do is very different. We are six different personalities that come together and create a chaotic balance, in a good way. Our concerts are six mini performances that create one big show. Despite all odds, we work together to create something that is very strong, while still expressing our individual personalities.”

Morimoto picks up on the chaotic balance idea, explaining how “outside of our music, we are involved in many different things, like film, television and musicals. We all have our own careers and are extremely different from each other. But we are able to come together as SixTones in our music. It creates a sense of balance that other groups don’t have. SixTones is where the chaos is balanced and controlled.”

For more information about SixTones, visit www.sixtones.jp (Japanese only).

