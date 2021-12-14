Movie director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” was announced Monday as one of the Golden Globe nominees for the best non-English language film.

The three-hour drama is based on novelist Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name in the author’s 2014 collection, “Men without Women.”

The other nominees in the non-English film category this year are “Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “A Hero” (Iran, France) and “Parallel Mothers” (Spain).

Hamaguchi and screenwriter Takamasa Oe won the Best Screenplay Award for “Drive My Car” at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The work also received the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best picture.

Last year’s best motion winner in the non-English category was “Minari,” a movie about South Korean immigrants pursuing the American dream in rural Arkansas.

The winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Jan. 9.

