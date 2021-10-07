The Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday was awarded to Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, with the Swedish Academy highlighting “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Gurnah, who was born in 1948 and grew up on the island of Zanzibar, arrived in England as a refugee in the late 1960s.

Because the Swedish Academy has crowned mainly Westerners in its 120-year existence, some observers had speculated that a writer from Asia or Africa would win, following a pledge to make the prestigious prize more diverse.

Of the 117 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901, 95 — or more than 80% — have been Europeans or North Americans. France alone has won 15 times, more than any other country. Glaringly, 101 men have won and only 16 women.

The academy long insisted its laureates were chosen on literary merit alone, and that it did not take nationality into account. But after a #MeToo scandal that rocked the academy — prompting it to postpone the 2018 prize for a year — the body said it would adjust its criteria toward more geographic and gender diversity.

“Previously, we had a more Eurocentric perspective of literature, and now we are looking all over the world,” the head of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, said in 2019.

Since then, the academy has partially fulfilled its promise. Two women have gotten the nod: Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk clinched the delayed 2018 prize, and little-known American poet Louise Gluck won in 2020.

Sandwiched between them in 2019 was Austrian writer Peter Handke — a hotly contested pick due to his support of Serbia’s former president Slobodan Milosevic, who died while on trial for genocide in 2006.

The most recent laureate who was neither European nor American was China’s Mo Yan, back in 2012.

The academy usually receives 200 or 300 nominations by late January, which are whittled down to five before summer.

The five members of the academy’s Nobel committee then study the works of those five authors, before presenting their choice to the entire academy, which votes on a winner shortly before the October announcement.

Their deliberations are kept secret for 50 years.

The Nobel season continues Friday in Oslo with the peace prize, followed Monday by the economics prize.