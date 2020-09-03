The U.S. city of Boston has proclaimed Sept. 1 as “Seiji Ozawa Day” in honor of the renowned former Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor, who turned 85 on Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh issued the proclamation recognizing the Japanese maestro’s career as the longest-serving conductor of the orchestra and numerous other achievements, according to Ozawa’s office. He served as music director of the orchestra from 1973 until 2002.

In a written statement, Ozawa said, “For me, Boston is my second home. I love and miss all my colleagues and friends at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, who I still think are like my family.”

“And so too with everyone at the Red Sox and the Patriots. (Of course I still watch all the matches on the Internet),” he went on, referring to the city’s Major League Baseball and American football teams.

Now the orchestra’s music director laureate, Ozawa continues to be involved with Boston, including serving as a goodwill ambassador for the Boston Red Sox.

He underwent surgery for esophageal cancer in 2010, a hernia in 2011 and heart valve disease in 2018, but returned to conducting each time.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.