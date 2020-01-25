'Special Exhibition from the Collection: Suwa Naoki'

Feb. 1-April 5

Though the victim of a tragic boat accident at the early age of 36, Naoki Suwa (1954-1990) continues to inspire and influence artists today. He was acclaimed during the late 1970s and ’80s for his works that utilized traditional Japanese painting techniques and materials within a modernist context. Many of his abstract pieces also challenged conventional formats with irregular canvases and unusual art display techniques, including paintings designed to stand alone instead of being hung on a wall and the use of Japanese-style screens.

To mark the 30th anniversary of Suwa’s death, this exhibition presents collections of his early to late works housed at the Mie Prefectural Art Museum, in the artist’s first large-scale retrospective in 20 years. Highlights include “PH-2-8602” (1986) and “PS-9002” (1990).

Mie Prefectural Art Museum; 11 Otani-cho, Tsu, Mie. Tsu Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥700. Closed Mon. 059-227-2100; www.bunka.pref.mie.lg.jp/art-museum