Silvio Horta, producer of "Ugly Betty," accepts the award for outstanding comedy series with star America Ferrara (right) at the 38th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in 2007. Horta died in Miami on Tuesday. He was 45. | AP

Entertainment News

'Ugly Betty' co-creator Silvio Horta dies of apparent suicide in Miami at 45

AP

MIAMI – Award-winning producer Silvio Horta, who was acclaimed for creating the hit series “Ugly Betty,” has died. He was 45.

Investigators believe Horta died by suicide at a Miami hotel on Tuesday, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

The Cuban-American producer and screenwriter is credited for breaking ground for Latinos and gays in Hollywood with a show about a Mexican-American woman who arrives for her first day working at a New York fashion magazine in a poncho. The sitcom, which was also produced by actress Salma Hayek, made actress America Ferrera a star.

In 2007, “Ugly Betty” won a Golden Globe for best TV series in the musical or comedy category and landed Ferrera her first and only Golden Globe for best performance in the same category.

Ferrera and others in the entertainment industry, including actress Judith Light, and singer and actress Vanessa Williams, mourned his death on social media.

“His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him,” Williams tweeted.

Before “Ugly Betty,” Horta wrote the screenplay for the 1998 horror film “Urban Legend,” starring Jared Leto and Tara Reid, as well as the short-lived 2002 series “Jake 2.0,” starring Christopher Gorham.

“Ugly Betty” ran on the ABC network from 2006 to 2010. The idea came from “I am Ugly Betty,” a 1999 Colombian soap opera that was also adapted in Mexico and Germany.

The show appealed to Hispanic and LGBTQ audiences because of how it weaved in storylines familiar to them. In one scene, the father of the protagonist tells his family that he had been living in the U.S. illegally.

The series also depicted a character’s gender transformation, and the experience of a teenage boy as he gradually comes to terms with his sexual orientation. Horta was gay and came out to his Cuban-American family when he was 19. He told USA Today in 2017 that he saw a lot of himself in that character.

Horta was born and raised in Miami.

His family said in a statement that “Silvio touched the lives of millions,” but that he had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression.

“Through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter,” ” the statement said. “He was a kind and beautiful man. He may be gone but his light will shine on.”

A service will be held in Miami, and a memorial services is planned for Los Angeles.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

Harvey Weinstein (third from left) leaves court in New York Monday. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Harvey Weinstein charged with sex crime in Los Angeles as trial on separate charges starts in New...
Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has be...
Quentin Tarantino poses backstage at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday with one of the two awards that he won on the evening.
'1917,' 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' win Golden Globes
The 77th Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a pair of big-screen epics took top honors Sunday, as Sam Mendes' technically dazzling World War I tale "1917" won best pi...
Emily Hale and T.S. Eliot in Dorset, Vermont, in 1946
Newly released T.S. Eliot letters show poet trying to rewrite his love for muse Emily Hale
Recently unveiled letters from T.S. Eliot to his muse Emily Hale show how much he loved his longtime friend, but a statement from beyond the grave by the poet himself dismisses his feelings and sho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Silvio Horta, producer of "Ugly Betty," accepts the award for outstanding comedy series with star America Ferrara (right) at the 38th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in 2007. Horta died in Miami on Tuesday. He was 45. | AP

, , , , , , , ,