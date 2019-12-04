Entertainment News

South Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

Reuters

SEOUL – South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said Wednesday, the country’s third young celebrity to die in the past two months amid growing debate about the intense social pressures artists face.

While South Korea’s pop culture mostly projects a wholesome image on stage and screen, it has recently been marred by a series of untimely deaths and criminal cases that reveals a darker side of the industry.

A police official said that Cha, 27, was found dead Tuesday and that the cause of the death was not immediately known.

Cha, whose real name is Lee Jae-ho, made his film debut in 2017 and was previously a member of the five-member boy band Surprise U, which released two albums.

The singer-actor had left an Instagram post the day before he was found dead, telling his fans to take care in the cold winter.

His talent agency Fantagio in a statement expressed “the deepest mourning for his passing” and asked the public and the media to refrain from spreading stories about his death.

Cha’s death comes after a K-pop singer, Goo Hara, 28, was found dead at her home last month. She had been subjected to personal attacks on social media.

Her death followed the apparent suicide of a fellow K-pop idol star, Sulli, a former member of girl group f(x), in October. Sulli, 25, had spoken out against cyberbullying.

The cases have cast a dark cloud over the K-pop craze, one of South Korea’s most successful soft power exports, and brought a renewed focus on personal attacks and cyber bullying of young stars that goes largely unpunished.

The industry has also been hit by a series of sex scandals. Last week, two male former K-pop band members were convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to prison terms.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

A scene from "Weathering With You"
Makoto Shinkai's anime 'Weathering With You' nominated for Annie Awards
The anime film "Weathering With You" by Makoto Shinkai has been nominated in four categories in the 47th annual Annie Awards, including best animated independent feature, the international anima...
Spanish tenor Placido Domingo gives a press conference ahead of his concert in Moscow in October. Domingo said on Nov. 29 he has faced a "nightmare" since he was accused early this year by multiple women of sexual harassment.
Placido Domingo denies alleged casting power abuse: report
Opera legend Placido Domingo has been quoted by a leading Italian daily as saying he did not abuse his power in casting, part of allegations against him in two reports by The Associated Press. D...
Latvian conductor Mariss Jansons conducts the traditional New Year Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra at the Vienna Musikverein on Jan. 1, 2016. Jansons died Sunday at the age of 76.
Conductor Mariss Jansons, who led top orchestras, dies at 76
Mariss Jansons, the conductor who led top classical ensembles including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, has died in Russia. He was 76. Janso...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cha In-ha | REUTERS

, ,